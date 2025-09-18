Office Manager
2025-09-18
Are you organized, proactive, and self-driven and looking for a fun and dynamic job in Stockholm? We're searching for a Office Manager to help keep things running smoothly while one of our permanent team members is away on maternity leave.
At GeoGuessr, we're more than just a gaming company. Since 2013, we've turned the world into a playground for the curious and knowledge-hungry. Over the last few years, we've built an incredible team of over 80 people, all passionate about creating innovative and fun geography games for our dedicated global community. Join us and be a part of this exciting journey! From this autumn until December next year we will be needing extra support at our incredible Office in Slussen. We are looking for someone with administrative skills whose passion lie in creating relationships and contributing to an environment where creativity can flourish. We hope that you are service-minded, organized, and highly responsible. Someone who is driven by, and loves, creating the best possible environment for GeoGuessr employees. Core tasks
Oversee efficient running of the office facilities and activities of the companies' day-to-day operations.
Administrative tasks such as ordering food, ordering office supplies, manage bookings, and some HR-administrative tasks.
Ensure the office is clean and well-managed.
Oversee office front-house, travel and visitor hospitality.
Manage stock for drinks, food and office supplies, etc.
Plan employee-focused events and happenings around the office.
Support employees if they have any office-related questions or problems.
Requirements
At least 1-3 years of working experience with similar tasks within administration and service, such as office managers, booking coordinator etc.
Fluency in Swedish and English, speaking and writing
Creative and not afraid of taking initiative
Organized and structured
Experience or interest in service or hospitality
Additional information
Work Hours: 40 h/week. Core hours: 08:00 - 16:00, Monday - Thursday (including a 1-hour lunch break) Fridays 08:30 - 18:00 (including a 1-hour lunch break) Hours can be modified for special events, upon agreement.
When: October/November 2025 - December 2026, with potential for extension.
Form of Employment: Temporary position covering parental leave (vikariat)
Wait, there's more!
We're offering a package of perks to keep you charged up and ready to create wonders:
Daily breakfast and lunch at the office.
6 weeks of vacation + 3 extra days off, for a well-deserved rest.
Pension and insurance as per ITP1 guidelines.
50,000 SEK education benefit.
5,000 SEK wellness allowance.
A high energy and very much alive office.
We encourage exercise during working hours. We provide a large selection of snacks and drinks for recovery. A home to simply enjoy.
This role is based in Stockholm where we have invested in creating our unique home at Katarinavägen 17, in the glass house by Slussen. Ersättning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare Geoguessr AB
https://www.geoguessr.com/

Arbetsplats
GeoGuessr Kontakt
