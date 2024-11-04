Nordic Talent Advisor to Unilever
2024-11-04
We are now looking for a Nordic Talent Advisor to join our team, based in Stockholm (Solna) with key contacts across the Nordic countries. This is a 6-month assignment with the possibility of extension, and we are looking for someone to start in December or early in the new year. We are seeking a candidate with solid experience in end-to-end recruitment processes who is proactive, driven, and accustomed to working in a fast-paced environment.
About Unilever
Unilever is one of the world 's leading suppliers of fast-moving consumer goods in foods, household, and personal care products. Our purpose is to meet the everyday needs of people everywhere - to anticipate the aspirations of our consumers and customers, and respond creatively and competitively with branded products and services that improve the quality of life.
At Unilever, we have a simple vision: to make sustainable living commonplace. Across all our brands, including Home Care, Beauty & Personal Care, Foods, and Refreshment, we are committed to creating a brighter future for our business and the planet.
What will you be doing?
• You will manage end-to-end recruitment processes, ensuring a seamless experience for both candidates and hiring managers across the Nordics.
• You will collaborate closely with Line Managers to refine recruitment strategies, continually improving processes to attract and hire the best talent.
• You will play a key role in building talent pipelines, managing multiple roles simultaneously, and ensuring timely and efficient hiring decisions.
What does it take to succeed in this role?
• You have 2-3 years of experience as a recruiter and are well-versed in managing the full recruitment cycle.
• Experience with Workday is a plus, and proficiency in LinkedIn Recruiter and Office 365 is essential.
• You are always looking for better ways to do things, driven by curiosity and a desire for continuous improvement.
• You excel at networking, are confident in attracting top talent, and can manage multiple stakeholders effectively.
• You are self-sufficient, able to make quick decisions, and thrive in fast-moving environments.
• Fluency in both English and Swedish is required.
What 's in it for you?
Unilever offers you an exciting opportunity to grow strong brands and categories while developing your career in a purpose-driven company. You will work in a dynamic environment that embraces continuous learning and supports your professional growth, with the full backing of our Nordic HR community.
Apply today!
Please submit your CV in English. There will be ongoing screening, and the position may be filled before the application deadline.
