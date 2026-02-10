Nordea Graduate for AI, Tech & Data
Nordea Bank Abp, Filial i Sverige / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-02-10
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Nordea Bank Abp, Filial i Sverige i Stockholm
, Lidingö
, Sollentuna
, Täby
, Upplands Väsby
eller i hela Sverige
Job ID: 3287
Join the Nordea Graduate Programme 2026!
At Nordea, we empower you to be the driver of your career while we support you in finding your path and reaching your aspirations. As a graduate, you will collaborate with highly competent and open-minded colleagues to continually improve your skills and expand your career horizons.
With the Graduate program, we want to attract and develop our future talents. With a wealth of opportunities to evolve and the expert support of leaders and colleagues, you can help us unlock Nordea's full potential simply by unlocking your own.
What you can expect from the Nordea Graduate Programme
The programme runs over 18-months, starting 1 September 2026. During this period, you will follow a dedicated plan working in various teams with clear learning objectives to support your growth. The Graduate programme is an impactful experience which can make a real difference to your career. Check out our Graduate programme page to learn more about being a Graduate at Nordea!
Being a Graduate in AI, Tech & Data
We aim to be the best-performing financial services group in the Nordics accelerated by technology, data and AI.
Nordea's Technology, AI and Data teams drive the next generation of secure, customer-centric banking by blending deep tech expertise with real-world impact to shape solutions used by millions across the Nordics. These areas include modern digital platforms, innovative AI and data analytics that enhance both internal efficiency and customer experience. Working in these areas include tackling complex digital challenges from scalable cloud services to intelligent data modelling.
In this area you need solid technical and programming expertise together with a genuine interest in financial markets. You have strong analytical and collaborative skills that enable you to work successfully across both technical and non-technical teams. You have a strong interest in enabling AI and new technologies to drive efficiencies and new ways of working to stay ahead in a fast-paced environment.
Who you are
Collaboration. Ownership. Passion. Courage. These are the values that guide us in being at our best - and that we imagine you share with us.
We are looking for you who:
Proactively seek challenges and learning opportunities
Thrive in ambiguity and change and applies critical thinking
Are excited about AI and new technologies to enable new ways of working
Understand importance of customer centric value creation
Actively seek feedback and improvement
To be a qualified candidate for the Graduate programme, you have:
A Master's degree ready by 1 September 2026
A maximum of 2 years of work experience after Master's degree
Excellent English skills
Excited about joining the Nordea Graduate programme? Then we look forward to hearing from you!
How to apply
Submit your application with a CV, Cover Letter and copy of latest grade transcript. Cover letter should be in English, have maximum 120 words and answer questions:
Who you are?
Why are you applying for Nordea Graduate Programme in AI, Tech & Data?
Submit your application no later than 28/02/2026. Please be aware that any applications or CVs (Curriculum Vitae) coming through email or direct messages will not be accepted or considered. You are welcome to apply more than one Graduate recruitment. For more information, you're welcome to send an email to graduate.programme@nordea.com
.
Recruitment process consists of the following steps:
Preliminary CV selection
Assessment test
Case study
Interview with hiring leader
Background check
We enable dreams and aspirations for a greater good.
We build relationships. We add a personal touch to everything we do - when advising our customers, collaborating with colleagues, and meeting our potential candidates.
We learn and develop. We take pride in being experts and thinking ahead. We use our expertise to meet our customers' needs, from the simplest to the most complex. We bring a growth mindset to our work that enables us to focus on a broader perspective in our daily challenges.
We lead change. We are responsible and aware of the impact of our decisions, both for our customers and for our local and global communities. Mindful of our responsibility towards current and future generations, we have made sustainability an integrated part of our business strategy.
We are Nordea. We have a 200-year history of supporting and growing the Nordic economies and our values are deeply rooted in these open, progressive and collaborative societies. As one of the biggest employers in the Nordics, Poland and Estonia, you have excellent opportunities to evolve, develop and move forward with us.
For union information, please contact Finansförbundet at finansforbundet@nordea.se
or SACO at SacoNordea@nordea.com
. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Nordea Bank Abp, Filial i Sverige
(org.nr 516411-1683), https://www.nordea.com/en/careers/open-jobs
Smålandsgatan 15-17 (visa karta
)
111 46 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Nordea Bank Abp Filial i Sverige Jobbnummer
9733580