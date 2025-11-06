Non-Functional Test Lead (industry/iot & Scada) (future Assignment)
Rasulson Consulting AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-11-06
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Rasulson Consulting AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Järfälla
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige
Role description
You will lead and execute non-functional testing for an industrial IoT platform and SCADA environment with strict requirements on operational reliability, redundancy, and cybersecurity. The role is senior and hands-on, with responsibility from test strategy to results and improvements.
Responsibilities
Define the non-functional test strategy covering performance, capacity, availability, and recovery.
Establish metrics, SLAs/SLOs, and realistic load scenarios in collaboration with Operations/DevOps.
Plan and execute load, stress, endurance, and failover tests; analyse bottlenecks and drive remediation with engineering teams.
Verify monitoring, logging, tracing, and alert chains for production readiness.
Report findings, risks, and recommendations to stakeholders ahead of pilot and go-live.
Requirements
5+ years of non-functional testing in complex, distributed environments.
Proficiency with performance tools such as k6, JMeter, or Gatling, and analysis using APM/monitoring platforms.
Experience with cloud/SaaS and edge/IoT components, preferably Azure IoT.
Understanding of OT/IT integration and industrial protocols (e.g., OPC UA, Modbus).
Familiarity with risk management, business continuity, and release/deployment processes.
Meriting
SCADA/DCS background, redundancy and failover testing.
Security and network testing in OT environments.
Infrastructure as Code and performance testing in Kubernetes-based platforms.
Start / Duration
Start: ASAP or by agreement
Duration: 6-12 months (extension possible)
Location
Stockholm
About Rasulson Consulting
Rasulson Consulting is a specialized staffing and recruitment firm within the IT sector. We partner with established technology companies as well as innovative startups to offer attractive career opportunities for professionals looking to grow within digital development and IT. With our strong technical expertise and extensive network, we effectively match the right consultant with the right assignment. At Rasulson Consulting, you will receive personalized guidance, ongoing feedback, and the opportunity to take the next step in your career. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-01-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: yahyo.said@rasulson.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Rasulson Consulting AB
(org.nr 559322-0733)
118 82 STOCKHOLM Kontakt
Yahyo Said yahyo.said@rasulson.com 076 310 18 26 Jobbnummer
9591814