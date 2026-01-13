Night Host, Scandic Go Lilla Bommen 5, 85%
2026-01-13
A place to stay when you have stuff to do and other places to go!
Say hello to Scandic Go, a fresh, urban hotel concept, offering the essentials with a "get what you need, pay for what you want" mindset. We're making it possible for more guests to explore the city in their own way. Always smart, always sustainable, and always with smooth self-service. For all tomorrow's adventures, spontaneous or planned to a tee, welcome to Scandic Go.
We need more people - join our Scandic Go team!
What does the role as Host at Scandic Go entail?
As a Host with us at Scandic Go, the focus is on the guest.
We welcome guests on arrival and, if necessary, assist with online check in or at our check-in stations in the lounge, as well as answer questions.
You are also responsible for the sale and preparation of food and beverage offerings, including alcoholic beverages.
We always make sure that the lounge area is clean and tidy so our guests have a nice and pleasant environment to hang out in. We are always there for the guest to answer questions and give good local tips.
At check-out we are there to ensure that the guest had a good time and help them if needed.
Who are you?
To fit the role, we believe that you have well-developed social skills and are capable of handling many different things happening at the same time. It is very important that you can convey good hospitality to the hotel's guests.
Since the work largely consists of communicating with guests, good knowledge of Swedish and special English is a prerequisite. If you speak another language, it is meritorious.
Most important, however, are your personal qualities and your attitude. To fit the role, you need to be a responsive and prestige-free team player who takes great responsibility for your tasks and the overall result.
About the position.
The position is a employment for Night Host of 82,89%. You work every second week and of the other week (work 7 days and then off 7 days)
We apply trial employment.
The work involves working hours during the night.
Your immediate manager will be the Hospitality Manager.
We only accept applications via our website. All applications will be processed on an ongoing basis and the position may be filled before the application deadline, which is why we ask you to apply as soon as possible. In this recruitment, we use a simpler service test during selection.
Looking forward to meet you.
We are a proud member of the Scandic family, and at Scandic we know that we reach further when we assent to our differences. We want you to be yourself and develop in the direction you want to go, with the foundation of safe conditions and fair agreements. Bring your experiences, engagement and your way of thinking - contribute to a culture where we genuinely care about each other, our guests and our planet. Do you share our values: BE A PRO, BE YOU, BE CARING and BE BOLD. If so, welcome to Scandic.
Curious to learn more about our awesome hotel? Hear Anton and Magda chat about their cool jobs and the amazing Scandic Go concept.
