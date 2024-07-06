Nexans söker Raw Material Category Manager
2024-07-06
World-wide turnkey cable supplier seeks Category Manager - Raw Materials
Join our team in Nexans and electrify your future
Onboarding you to the Company.
At Nexans our global vision is to electrify the future. At Distribution & Usages Europe Asia Pacific it means connecting cities and increase energy efficiency. We provide reliable cabling systems and smart energysolutions, including power accessories, to make buildings and power networks more efficient, morepeople oriented and more sustainable. In Sweden, Nexans has headquartered in Grimsås, a smallcommunity in Tranemo municipality, where we are local and close to our customers along with being apart of a global network with all the benefits it entails. Among our employees we share the same values - we are pioneers of the energy transition, dedicated to deliver to the highest standards of performanceunited to achieve our ambitious goal.
Diversity is key to performance, this we know from our experience.
All differences are appreciated and respected at Nexans, so you will be an active part of multinationalorganization where is not easy to be bored.
Welcoming you to our team.
Let's join a dynamic team of 4 category managers in remote mode through Europe, Asia and Pacific covering andsupporting 15+ industrial plants. Business unit purchasing manager and Site purchasing leader are our main internal stakeholders.
Get a flying start.
As a Category Manager - Raw Material you will define the purchasing strategy of the categories,according to the vision of the group, and ensures the alignment of the practices of the countries and theBUs on which you work. The position will give you good opportunities to manage the development of themain suppliers using margin levers to ensure business continuity. You will maximize value creation withinthe Commodities category, through coordination between partners and purchasers.
Other tasks/responsibilities:
Carry the implementation of qualification projects and alternative materials on your perimeter, Oversee the management of these categories for the Business Group to which you are attached,
Oversee the earnings rollout plan and the monthly monitoring of the impact of the purchase actions onyour perimeter,
Oversee innovation research with suppliers
Responsibility for deploying and monitoring the product and service innovation roadmap,
Oversee the formal review of supplier performance once a year,
Contribute to the definition of KPIs in accordance with the strategic plan and monitors the performanceof your category ,
Conduct a purchasing risk analysis and define mitigation plans,
Analyze market trends (products, suppliers and customers) and cost drivers globally .
How you make an impact.
Your analytical and synthesis mind allows you to process a large amount of information to then extractthe material necessary for rapid decision-making adapted to the field and issues. It comes natural for you to create good collaborations through establishing trust and transparency withyour business partners and your suppliers
You are curious and love changes, so you know how to adept and respond quickly to market changes,as well as develop in a matrix organization.
Communicating with others comes natural to you even when there is a high pressure and timeconstraints.
Your starting point when you join
You are graduated from a management school specialized in Purchasing or an engineering school. You benefit from a first experience of at least five years in the field of purchasing acquired in anindustrial environment.
Being in frequent contact with international players, you are fluent in English, in addition to Swedish
Why work with us?
MyRoad - your platform for personal development. You have great development opportunities withinNexans - our goal is to internally recruit 60% of our vacancies MyBenify - our benefits portal where our employees receive regular offers and discounts.
Access to Nexans Gym in Grimsås
Welcome with your application, selection is ongoing so send it in as soon as possible. We need your application in English.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-31
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Nexans Sweden AB
(org.nr 556021-8603), https://www.nexans.com/
Kabelgatan 1 (visa karta
)
514 70 GRIMSÅS Jobbnummer
8791465