New Product Introduction Manager (NPI)
2024-07-03
We are building a state-of-the-art Gigafactory that will be one of the largest cell production facilities in Europe. We are now looking for a New Product Introduction Manager (NPI) to join our Engineering team!
Volvo Cars is one of the most well-known and respected car brands in the world. Northvolt is a leading supplier of sustainable, high-quality battery cells and systems, dedicated to delivering the world's greenest lithium-ion battery.
Together, we have formed a joint venture, NOVO Energy, to power the next generation of pure electric Volvo cars.
Our Engineering team is coalition of specialists, engineers and technical project managers across a broad range of technical disciplines. Together they work toward the shared goal of scaling and industrializing the production of our lithium-ion battery technology that will help Volvo transform into a pure electric car manufacturer.
What you will do
We are looking for a dedicated and driven New Product Introduction Manager (NPI) to join us in our mission to contribute to a greener future. This role is based in Västerås at Northvolt Labs during the first ~12 months, after that your long-term role will be based in Gothenburg where you will be a key player in establishing large scale battery factories and successfully launching customer projects.
The task is to drive the industrialization of customer projects from initiation to start of production. You will coordinate several enabler functions as part of your core team and closely cooperate with the overall project team to enable a successful launch and ramp-up and a systematic handover to the production plant.
The diverse and highly motivated team of industrialization project managers closely work with all relevant functions to ensure successful industrialization of our products from project initiation to closing.
Key responsibilities include but are not limited to:
- Lead industrialization projects according to the Northvolt industrialization project framework
- Actively drive the industrialization work packages and deliverables by coordinating between the relevant functions and enablers in the organization
- Drive fulfilment of customer requirements in the project and represent the industrialization status towards our customers
- Anticipate risks and actively seek mitigations, address need for support where necessary
- Ensure transparency of the status and forecast with regards to timing, quality and cost
Skills & requirements:
We believe that you have the ability to work well with others in a multi-cultural team environment, as well as independently. You see the importance of cross functional collaboration and have good problem-solving skills. You are driven and passionate to motivate teams achieving demanding targets. We believe that you have:
- Relevant BCs/MSc degree in engineering
- Minimum 2 years of experience working in battery industry
- At least 5+ years relevant working experience within Project Management, preferably in battery or automotive industry
- Proven track record in operations or project management
- The flexibility to spend a certain period in our Northvolt Labs in Västerås and other production plants during onboarding and early project phase
- Leadership skills in an international and multicultural environment
- Excellent English written and oral skills
Merit if you have:
- Experience in both greenfield and brownfield projects
- International work experience
- Proficiency in other languages
For your onboarding, you will spend ~12 months in facilities in Västerås, Sweden.
Our Gigafactory in Gothenburg will be one of the largest cell production facilities in Europe, with a potential annual cell production capacity of up to 50 gigawatt hours (GWh) - thereby enabling a supply of batteries for approximately half a million Volvo cars per year. Our state-of-the-art R&D facility will gather leading expertise from all over the world, to create the next generation battery cells.
