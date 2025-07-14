Network Specialist
Are you ready to design and build a cutting-edge network with focus on automation, network access control and load balancing? As a key player, you'll ensure a secure network with high availability while driving innovation. Can you combine your technical expertise with strategic thinking to create business value through network architecture? If yes, look at this opportunity! Come join us as an Network Specialist within Network Access Control and IT Infrastructure & Operations at our HQ in Lund, Sweden!
Who is your future team?
You will be part of the Axis Infrastructure network team where you will be the owner of what we call network applications. The infrastructure network team is responsible for the strategic development of our global network, and you will build and design network access control. You, together with your colleagues, will support the Axis organization with future-proof and secure network solutions, that can add value today, tomorrow and in the future. We are currently 14 network specialists working with Axis global network from operational aspects to strategic development and everything in between.
What you'll do here as Network Specialist?
In the role, you will take the responsibility of setting the strategies and creating actions plans for how we work with network access control, load balancing and automation. As this is a new role within the department you will be able to influence the agenda, which means that you need to drive and promote these technologies within the team and with relevant business stakeholders.
Part of the role is to lead the technical development together with your fellow network specialists, which means you need to put strategies into tangible plans where you will be leading and guiding your colleagues. You will need to drive change both within our organization as well as towards your stakeholders.
Who are we looking for/Who are you?
We see you having several years of experience in a similar role where you have previous knowledge and experience in some or all the different areas. You have experience working in a global organization and understand the bigger picture of how your area of responsibility fits with the network agenda.
Your passion for innovation will drive you to identify opportunities for improvement and develop creative solutions to optimize our network performance. You need to be comfortable in taking on a lead role, where you can lead through technology. This means that you should have the ability to be part of both detailed technical discussions as well as strategic forums.
We believe you will need several of the skills below:
* Knowledge & experience regarding network access control like Aruba ClearPass, Cisco ISE or similar.
* Knowledge & experience regarding load-balancing technology like Avi, F5 or similar.
* Knowledge & experience regarding network automation like Ansible, Nornir.
* Knowledge & experience of understanding business requirements and turning these into technical solutions.
* Experience of technical leadership.
* Experience of building roadmaps.
What Axis has to offer
By joining Axis, you will embark on an exciting journey of personal and professional growth. We will offer you a great introduction to Axis with training. Our team will support you but also listen to your experiences and give you freedom to explore and realize your ideas. We are a fast-growing company that can offer you great career opportunities and a competitive package of benefits.
In exchange for your dedication, Axis offers you a job in an open, friendly, and professional environment. We work in an innovative and global organization that takes great pride in delivering world-class, high-quality products, services, and solutions to our customers. Working with us gives you an excellent opportunity to develop in an organization promoting professional and individual growth. You will have a role where your operational effort really will be of great impact to the overall success of Axis.
We want you to enjoy working with us, which is why we offer benefits such as flexible working hours, Friday cake, company bonus, wellness allowance, health insurance and your very own Axis bicycle - to name a few.
We also provide a brand new training facility free for every Axis employee. You can see it here Axis HQ
We believe in sustainability, equality and inclusion. Read more here
Axis is an organization that values creativity and promotes teamwork and openness. With us you will grow both personally and professionally. You will be part of a team of great colleagues that enjoy going to work in the morning. Welcome!
Curious to discover more?
We have a host of places where you can learn more about Axis, our products, solutions, company culture, and what working at Axis is really like.
Check out:
Life at Axis blog
Engineering at Axis blog
Innovation at Axis
At Axis, we truly value work-life balance, and during the summer months, many of us take the opportunity to enjoy a well-deserved vacation. This might mean that our response times are a bit slower than usual - but rest assured, we'll get back to you as soon as we can.
In the meantime, we hope you're also enjoying the season. Have a fantastic summer!
Ready to Act?
Axis is a company realizing the benefits of a diverse workforce. We know that diversity in groups creates a better working environment and promotes creativity, something that is fundamental for our success.
