Network Delivery Manager
Assa Abloy AB / Datajobb / Malmö Visa alla datajobb i Malmö
2026-07-16
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Assa Abloy AB i Malmö
, Landskrona
, Halmstad
, Härryda
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
Lead global network infrastructure services. Shape the future of enterprise networking.
Globally reliable network infrastructure is fundamental to how ASSA ABLOY connects colleagues, supports customers and enables innovation across the globe.
As our Network Delivery Manager, you'll combine technical expertise, service ownership and people leadership to ensure our global network services remain secure, resilient and ready for tomorrow.
If you enjoy leading skilled teams, building trusted partnerships and improving enterprise network services at global scale, this is your opportunity to make a lasting impact.
Why this role matters
Every day, our colleagues in more than 70 countries and 1100 sites rely on our network infrastructure to collaborate, serve customers and keep our business moving. In this role, you'll do more than manage service delivery — you'll shape how our Global LAN and WiFi services evolve, driving continuous improvement and ensuring our global infrastructure remains secure, resilient and ready for the future.
The role
You'll own the delivery, performance and continuous improvement of our global LAN and WiFi services, ensuring they remain secure, reliable and aligned with business needs. With responsibility for service quality, technical direction and operational readiness, you'll have the autonomy to influence how these critical services evolve over time.
You'll also lead an internationally distributed team, creating the clarity, support and accountability that enable people to succeed. Working closely with product owners, architects, vendors and business stakeholders, you'll translate technical expertise into reliable services and measurable business outcomes.
What you'll work on
Own the delivery, performance and continuous improvement of our global LAN and WIFI services, ensuring secure, reliable and high-performing operations.
Coach and develop an international team while fostering a culture of collaboration, ownership and continuous learning.
Drive service improvements through performance analysis, automation and operational optimisation.
Partner with customers, Service Owners, architects and technical teams to prioritise initiatives and deliver infrastructure improvements.
Oversee service health, incident management, escalations and service reviews, ensuring agreed service levels are consistently achieved.
Contribute to service planning, budgeting, operational readiness and roadmap activities across our enterprise networking environment, including Cisco technologies such as Cisco ISE, Switching & Routing, Wireless solutions.
What will help you succeed
Strong technical expertise in enterprise networking, including LAN and WiFi Cisco technologies (ISE, Switching & Routing, Wireless solutions) setup.
Proven experience designing and delivering enterprise network solutions within complex, global environments.
Experience leading teams or technical specialists, with a collaborative and coaching leadership style.
Strong stakeholder management and communication skills, with the ability to build trusted relationships across technical and business communities.
Fluent English and willingness to travel internationally.
Nice to have:
Cisco certifications such as: CCNA, CCNP Enterprise, Cisco Certified Specialist – Enterprise Wireless Implementation, or Cisco Certified Specialist – Identity Services Engine (ISE).
Why ASSA ABLOY
At ASSA ABLOY, you'll combine technical leadership with meaningful impact, helping shape the network services that support colleagues around the world. You'll join a collaborative culture built on trust, ownership and continuous learning, where you'll have the freedom to influence both technology and people.
Meaningful mission – Deliver network services that enable secure collaboration and support colleagues across the world.
Innovation & scale – Work with modern Cisco technologies and enterprise network infrastructure in a truly global environment.
Autonomy & trust – Take ownership of critical services and influence how they evolve through continuous improvement.
Growth & development – Expand your leadership and technical expertise through international collaboration and long-term career opportunities.
Work–life balance – Benefit from our hybrid working model and a culture built on flexibility, trust and sustainable performance.
Ready to help shape the future of global network services?
We'd love to hear from you. Apply today and become part of a team that's creating a safer and more open world.
We review applications continuously, so don't wait.
We're committed to building diverse, inclusive teams and encourage applications from all who see themselves thriving here. To make sure your personal data stays protected, we do not review applications sent via email or post. If you have questions about the role or process, contact Léa Rein, Senior Talent Acquisition Business Partner at lea.rein@assaabloy.com
.
Let's create a safer and more open world — together.
We are the ASSA ABLOY Group
Our people have made us the global leader in access solutions. In return, we open doors for them wherever they go. With nearly 63,000 colleagues in more than 70 different countries, we help billions of people experience a more open world. Our innovations make all sorts of spaces – physical and virtual – safer, more secure, and easier to access.
As an employer, we value results – not titles, or backgrounds. We empower our people to build their career around their aspirations and our ambitions – supporting them with regular feedback, training, and development opportunities. Our colleagues think broadly about where they can make the most impact, and we encourage them to grow their role locally, regionally, or even internationally.
As we welcome new people on board, it's important to us to have diverse, inclusive teams, and we value different perspectives and experiences. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Assa Abloy AB
(org.nr 556059-3575)
Nordenskiöldsgatan 8 (visa karta
)
211 19 MALMÖ Jobbnummer
10004241