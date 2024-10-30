.Net Developer in Product onboarding area, SEB, Västerås
2024-10-30
SEB is more than just a bank with an IT function. We are a progressive tech company powered by innovation and fueled by collaboration. From Java to AI and everything in between, we offer you an impressive tech stack and several technology paths. Together we're innovating for a sustainable society and building the tech arena of the future, a welcoming space for everyone.
About the Role
Join our team located in Västerås, who is on an exciting journey within one of our focus areas. As part of our team, you will work on designing tomorrow's customer digital product onboarding, and contributing to SEB's digitization platforms. You will be involved in all aspects of development, including requirements work, architecture, development, testing, and operation. Our technology focus includes .NET Core, Apache Kafka, Redis, Cloud, containers, and DevSecOps.
We deliver products and services for both companies and private individuals, tailoring our solutions to meet diverse customer needs to ensure we serve a varied customer base effectively.
Must have-skills:
Several years of experience in developing .NET applications, writing efficient and maintainable code.
Great communication skills in both Swedish and English.
Ability to understand business requirements and collaborate well in a multicultural environment, such as working on cross-functional projects with diverse teams.
A focus on security.
Nice to have-skills:
Knowledge of the banking industry.
Soft-skills:
Willingness to learn and share knowledge.
An outgoing and positive team-player attitude.
You are motivated to explore new ways to enhance our processes.
What we offer
Extensive training and learning opportunities.
Attractive compensation and benefits.
Hybrid way of working.
Work-life balance.
Friendly and welcoming culture.
International opportunities and working environment.
Agile and modern ways of working.
Ready to Join?
Attach your CV and a personal letter describing yourself and how you can contribute to SEB. Since we select candidates on a rolling basis, feel free to send in your application today, but no later than 2024-11-15.
Learn more about working at SEB: www.sebgroup.com/career
It is our fundamental belief that inclusion and diversity are crucial for our future success. We strive to have an inclusive, value-driven culture where employees feel valued, respected, and involved irrespective of who they are, what they believe, or where they come from. Så ansöker du
