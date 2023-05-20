Native Tunisian Arabic Speaker Trainee for Fidexbank.com
Fidex, a leading financial services company specializing in money and digital assets, regulated by the Danish Financial Authority, is seeking a highly motivated and culturally knowledgeable native Tunisian Arabic speaker to join our team. Fidexbank.com aims to expand its services in the Maghreb market, starting with Tunisia. The successful candidate will undergo a comprehensive trainee program in Sweden, after which they will be hired as a certified agent of Fidexbank.com, representing our financial services in Tunisia.
Position:
• Certified Agent - Fidexbank.com (Native Tunisian Arabic Speaker)
Responsibilities:
• Represent Fidexbank.com and its financial services in Tunisia, with a focus on the Maghreb market.
• Learn and understand the intricacies of money and digital assets financial services, sales, operations, and compliance.
• Contribute to the growth of Fidexbank.com's customer base and market presence in Tunisia.
• Collaborate with the Fidex team to ensure compliance with local regulations and company policies.
Requirements:
• Native Tunisian Arabic speaker, fluent in the Tunisian dialect.
• Extensive knowledge of Tunisian culture and living standards.
• Strong willingness to learn and be trained through our comprehensive trainee program in Sweden.
• Local living experience in Tunisia is highly preferred.
• Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
• Strong sales and customer service orientation.
• Attention to detail and adherence to compliance and regulatory requirements.
• Ability to work independently and as part of a team.
• Proficiency in English, French or Turkish is a plus.
Trainee Program Details:
• Duration: 12 months, from July 15, 2023, to July 14, 2024.
• All costs during the trainee program, including travel expenses, insurance, and accommodation, will be covered by Fidex.
• The trainee program is unpaid.
Application Process:
• Interested candidates are invited to submit their applications, including a CV.
• Only relevant applicants will be contacted for further consideration.
• Job interviews will be conducted online as video conference meetings.
Work Authorization:
• Candidates with the right to stay and work in Sweden can commence the trainee program without any limitations.
• Candidates without the right to stay or work in Sweden must apply for and receive approval from the Swedish Migration Authority before starting the trainee program.
At Fidex, we value diversity, inclusion, and continuous learning. Join our dynamic team and contribute to our mission of providing exceptional financial services in the Tunisian market.
For any inquiries or further information, please do not hesitate to contact us at info@fidexbank.com
.
Interested candidates are invited to submit their applications, including a CV via email.
