ProfessioNail in Sollentuna is looking for an ambitious nail technician with educational certificate within the field who enjoy working in a professional beauty salong. The job is available in full-time position.
Desired Qualifications:
• Valid certificate within the field
• Guest service oriented with the ability to deliver the ultimate spa experience
• Ability to follow protocols and directions
Behavioral Characteristics:
• Guest service oriented
• Enjoys team environment and interaction with co-workers
• Excellent communications skills
• Flexible and cooperative
• Good organizational skills and follow-through
• Able to multi-task and improvise on the spur of the moment
• High energy, able to work in a fast paced environment
• Good with time management, prompt, completes treatments within assigned time
• Self-motivated and positive
• Able to work well under pressure
• Seeks out knowledge and enjoys learning/strives for professional growth
Please, send your job application to us now. We are looking to have your letter and cv sent to our mailbox.
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov.

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-03
E-post: monghienusa@gmail.com

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Nail B & H i Sollentuna AB (org.nr 559068-5748)

Kontakt
Dao Ho
monghienusa@gmail.com
0765667776

Jobbnummer
8785911

