MV/HV Technical Cable Engineer
NKT HV Cables AB / Elektronikjobb / Falun
2024-07-20
Offers a broad range of building wire, low- and medium-voltage power cable supporting both safety in the building sector and the European energy transition. NKT markets high-quality products exceeding high customer expectations and has developed ergonomic solutions that are easy to install. Here, you will join a diverse and international organization operating from five main production sites with strong market positions across Europe driven by customer centricity and a growth focus.
Join a leading cable manufacturer and be part of a collaborative team
Our Product Development and R&D team is welcoming a Technical Cable Engineer for medium and high voltage cables, to join the team. In this role, you will work with cable design, technical sales support and securing a competitive product portfolio for NKT. Do you enjoy solving technical problems and want to contribute to the transition to green energy? Together, we connect a greener world!
Design medium and high voltage cables and support our Product Development and R&D team with technical solutions
You design cables according to relevant country specific, utility and international standards. That includes initiating relevant testing-. You will collaborate closely with both our sales Team and the rest of the Product Development and R&D team to provide tender support and technical assistance while playing a significant role in shaping the course of development and innovation.
Some of your additional tasks will be:
* Design to meet changes in standards
* Calculation of electric parameters of cables
* Product master data maintenance
* Providing control of certificates
You will be a part of a diverse team of colleagues placed at our production sites across Europe. This position will be located in Falun, where we have one of our cable production sites. You direct manager is the Design Manager Nordics.
Collaborative and solution-oriented electrical engineer
The role is well-suited to those who handle tasks with care and consistently aim for high-quality outputs. You take the initiative to find solutions, and is eager to learn. Our team thrives on great collaboration, and you will enhance this by being service-minded, communicative and a great support to your colleagues and customers.
Additionally, your CV includes:
* B.Sc. in Electrical Engineering or equivalent education
* Experience within design or electrical engineering is preferred, but it is not mandatory.
* Fluent in English
Innovate, learn and grow
NKT is committed to fostering a diverse organization and a culture where people from different backgrounds can thrive and are inspired to perform at their best. We believe that a diverse organization enables sustainable performance, and that an inclusive and welcoming culture makes for a better place to work.
This role offers you great possibilities to contribute to our growth, to take responsibility for the design of medium and high-voltage cables and support our sales team. The team you will be part of is competent, diverse and collaborative. At NKT you gain exciting career opportunities, attractive benefits and flexible remote working possibilities.
Read more about the life at NKT herehttps://www.nkt.com/career/benefits-sweden
"As a leader, I am empowering my team to take full ownership of their respective areas, while supporting a flexible work environment and fostering a collaborative spirit. I look forward to working with you!"
says Hiring Manager Ingvar Hagman
We will review applications continuously, but we recommend applying no later than 14th of August 2024. Due to summer vacations, we will be able to get back to you in mid-August. Personality tests may occur in our recruitment process.
If you have any questions regarding the position, you are very welcome to contact Recruiting Manager Ingvar Hagman, ingvar.hagman@nkt.com
. If you have any inquiries about the recruitment process please contact Recruiter Angelina Nilsson, angelina.nilsson@nkt.com
. Please note that due to the GDPR regulations, we cannot accept any applications via e-mail.
Union Representatives
Sveriges Ingenjörer - Karl Östgren, +46 236 8442
Unionen - Björn Jansson, +46 72 156 04 25
Ledarna - Per Skalin, +46 23 68554
Be a Connector of the green tomorrow! Ersättning
