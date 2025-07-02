Multiple Repair&Maintenance Trades Specializations Senior Para-Professional
2025-07-02
Possibility
Join us on the journey to build up and become part of our maintenance organization. We are looking for a shift repairer for Hitachi Energy and our business unit consisting of Surge Arresters and Capacitors.
At Surge Arresters in Ludvika, we produce and sell valve arresters. New products are being developed here and the markets are located both in Sweden and in other parts of the world. A arrester protects against surges and is an essential part of a reliable and energy-efficient power system. At Capacitors, we assemble customized medium and high voltage capacitors for reactive power compensation and harmonic filtration, as well as manufacture DC capacitors for HVDC applications worldwide.
Both operations have a high degree of automation with several robots, winding machines, electrical testing, process furnaces, fixtures, etc., and we produce around the clock in several sections of production.
If you think the description sounds interesting, don't hesitate to submit your application even if you don't meet all the requirements!
How you will make an impact
Maintain and reparea the business's machinery and equipment.
Continuously monitor improvements in the manufacturing process and implement short-term and long-term plans and actively participate in investment projects.
Work together with production and external suppliers.
Work actively with technical documentation and data-based maintenance systems.
Participate in initiatives to maintain and improve the reliability and efficiency of equipment.
You share Hitachi Energy's core values of safety and privacy, which means that you take responsibility for your own actions while feeling responsible for your colleagues and the business.
Your background
You are driven and solution-oriented and have experience of practical work in the maintenance area of mechanics. Relevant education is a merit.
You should be able to work in a fast-paced environment and do several things at the same time.
As a person, we see that you are solution-oriented, flexible and responsive. To succeed in the job, you need to be result-focused and thrive in a production environment.
We see that you enjoy working both independently and in groups, and have a positive attitude to the tasks you take on.
You will work according to high quality standards, therefore it is important that you are quality-conscious, safety-conscious and responsible.
You must also be communicative in both Swedish and English with an ability to share your knowledge with the rest of the organization.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working hours
Occupational health care and wellness allowance
Great career opportunities at Hitachi Energy in Sweden as well as globally
Educations and courses that contribute to personal and professional development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities represented within the Swedish organization
Supplementary allowance for parental leave
Benefits portal with over a thousand benefits and discounts
More about us
Are you ready for a new challenge? Welcome with your application! Applications are reviewed on an ongoing basis, so apply today!
Recruiting Manager Bengt Rudh, bengt.rudh@hitachienergy.com
, answers your questions about the position. Union contact persons - IF Metall: Kennet Andersson, +46 107-38 36 73 Unionen: Michael Fosselius, +46 107 38 46 19. For further questions, please contact Talent Acquisition Partner, Alma Fahgén, alma.fahgen@hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
