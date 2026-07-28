Senior Service Contracts & Connectivity Consultant
Avaron AB / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Göteborg Visa alla organisationsutvecklarjobb i Göteborg
2026-07-28
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About the Company
At Avaron, you get the security of permanent employment combined with the variety of working at different customers. We place specialists across everything from tech, IT and industry to project management and business support – and whatever the assignment, you have a consultant manager who is there for you and your development.
About the Role
You will step into a strategic role in the marine industry where service business and digital connectivity are becoming increasingly important. The assignment focuses on shaping scalable service contract concepts and connected services for vessels, with clear business impact across development, monitoring and commercialization.
You will work close to senior stakeholders and cross-functional teams, helping turn business opportunities into structured offerings and practical ways of working. This is a strong opportunity for you who enjoy combining strategy with execution in a global environment where digital services are central to future growth.
Job DescriptionYou will develop scalable service contract concepts and business cases tied to connected and data-driven services.
You will define, refine and support monitoring processes for connected vessels.
You will contribute to go-to-market activities and support the global rollout of connectivity services.
You will collaborate with stakeholders across business functions to align strategy, processes and commercialization.
You will help shape how digital service offerings are positioned, packaged and brought to market.
RequirementsExtensive consulting experience at a senior level.
Strong background in business development and strategy.
Proven experience in business case development, process development, go-to-market and commercialization.
Good understanding of digital services and data-driven offerings.
Strong analytical skills, along with the ability to communicate clearly and work effectively with senior stakeholders.
Nice to haveExperience from aftermarket or service business.
Experience with B2B business models involving dealer or partner networks.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis – apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-21 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-8138310-2120026". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Drottningtorget 5 (visa karta
)
411 03 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
10014289