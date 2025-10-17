Mobile Android Engineer, Consumer Mobile Platform
Wolt Development Sverige AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-10-17
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Wolt Development Sverige AB i Stockholm
Wolt is looking for an Android Engineer to expand our Consumer Mobile Platform team. The team is part of the Consumer Product group and is responsible for enabling the delivery of the consumer mobile apps that millions of people in over 20 countries around the world see when ordering food and other products.
Our client platform teams have a clear mission:
"Enable delivery and ownership of Wolt-grade Consumer Client Applications through engineering excellence and domain expertise."
What you'll be doing
As part of the team, and to fulfill our mission, you will focus on many different areas:
Building the foundation of our top-rated consumer facing applications
Enablement of our product teams, architecture and platform robustness, observability, developer experience, and more.
Driving technical initiatives to foster our engineering excellence
Aligning with multiple stakeholders
Supporting product development teams by providing a robust platform that makes it simple and fast for our features to reach our millions of customers
If you like to communicate with many stakeholders, think about the long-term health and quality of customer experience and technical solutions, find ways to make other engineers' lives easier and raise the bar of engineering excellence, this is the team for you!
This role can be based in Helsinki, Stockholm and Tallinn. Read more about our remote setup here.
Feel free to check the Wolt Tech Blog for more read about our culture & technology here.
Our humble expectations
Experienced in Android development
Understanding of the Android ecosystem and platform
A strong interest in building a maintainable and extensible Android platform
End-to-end system design understanding
Experienced with CI/CD pipelines
Strong communication skills
Stakeholder management
Familiar with driving initiatives across an engineering organisation
Optional, but great to have: Experience/strong interest in mobile observability
Have an eye for great user experience
Next steps
We're reviewing applications on a rolling basis, and the position will be filled as soon as we find the right person, so apply as soon as you realize you'd love to join us!
The hiring process typically includes an initial chat with our Talent Acquisition Partner, followed by technical interviews, a team conversation, and final alignment. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-11-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Wolt Development Sverige AB
(org.nr 559389-2309), http://www.wolt.com
Solnavägen 3 H (visa karta
)
113 63 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9561922