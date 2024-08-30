Mlro - Money Laundering Reporting Officer
Nordea is a leading Nordic universal bank. We are helping our customers realise their dreams and aspirations - and we have done that for 200 years. We want to make a real difference for our customers and the communities where we operate - by being a strong and personal financial partner.
Would you like to contribute to combating money laundering and terrorism financing? Do you want to be part of a AML/CFT competence centre in Asset Management? If yes, then this might be a position for you? We are now looking for a MLRO to Nordea Funds Ltd. If you are dedicated and have an interest in gaining more experience in the field of AML and Asset Management - this might be the position for you.
Bring your collaboration focus, flexibility and aptitude for learning and we will offer a high-paced and multicultural environment with possibilities to grow.
Nordea Asset Management (NAM) is the centre of investment management in the Nordea Group and in the Asset & Wealth Management division. NAM is the largest asset manager in the Nordics with the vision of being a leading European Asset Manager. We want to do this by delivering returns with responsibility. We meet customer demands and guide our customers in the right direction in asset selection while ensuring prudent ESG practices. NAM has around 900 employees and more than 475 Nordic and international institutional clients.
About this opportunity
Welcome to the NAM AML team. We add value by ensuring that our products and services are not used for illegal purposes. As the MLRO, you will coordinate relevant regulatory matters in close collaboration with the AML Compliance Officer, the operational AML team and relevant business stakeholders.
You will be in daily contact with our business partners, local client relationship entities as well as other internal functions.
What you will be doing:
* Act as the point of escalation and expertise for the operational AML team
* Act as the point of contact and communication on escalated AML/CFT matters for business stakeholders and 2nd line control functions
* Ensure regulatory-driven oversight on counterparties in relation to AML/CFT compliance
* Perform legal assessments of new regulatory requirements and its impact on AML/KYC policies and processes
* Draft internal policy documents on AML/CFT and perform regular reviews of the same
* Monitor compliance with the internal AML/CFT framework
* Prepare and perform training and awareness on AML/CFT
* Coordinate and prepare material for the AML Committee
* Draft senior management and board reporting
* Draft annual AML/CFT reporting
You will join an experienced, highly motivated and diverse team. The role is based in Stockholm or Helsinki.
Who you are
Collaboration. Ownership. Passion. Courage. These are the values that guide us in being at our best - and that we imagine you share with us.
To do well in this role, we believe that you have:
* The willingness and ability to learn and develop
* A strong appreciation for collaboration
* A problem-solving and pragmatic mindset
Your experience and background:
* You have experience from a coordinator/leadership/manager position
* You have a good understanding of company structures and the asset management environment
* You have experience within the area of AML/CFT
* You demonstrate a high level of commitment and professionalism
* You are customer focused, flexible and business oriented
* You pay attention to detail, are solution oriented, highly organised and able to meet deadlines
* You are able to work autonomously and prioritize your tasks
* You show high professional ethics in client and internal relations
* You display good communication skills verbally and in writing
* Fluency in English
* University degree preferably in Law, Finance, Economics, Political Science
If this sounds like you, please get in touch!
Please submit your application no later than 20/09/2024.
For more information, you are welcome to contact Diahann Joseph at diahann.joseph@nordea.com
At Nordea, we know that an inclusive workplace is a sustainable workplace. We deeply believe that our diverse backgrounds, experiences, characteristics and traits make us better at supporting our customers and communities. So please come as you are.
For union information, please contact finansforbundet@nordea.se
or SACONordea@nordea.com
