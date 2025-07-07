ML Engineer
2025-07-07
Required Description In this role you'll be responsible for building machine learning based systems and conduct data analysis that improves the quality of our large geospatial data. You'll be developing NLP models to extract information, using outlier detection to be identifying anomalies and applying data science methods to quantify the quality of our data. You will take part in the development, integration, productionisation and deployment of the models at a scale, which would require a good combination of data science and software development.
Responsibilities Development of machine learning models Building and maintaining software development solutions Provide insights by applying data science methods Take ownership of delivering features and improvements on time.
Must-have Qualifications Able to wear multiple hats, do what it takes ability and attitude.
Strong programming skills and extensive experience with Python, Scala and/or Java Professional experience working with machine learning and data science, such as classification, feature engineering, clustering, anomaly detection and neural networks Knowledgeable in classic machine learning algorithms (SVM, Random Forest, Naive Bayes, KNN etc). Experience using deep learning libraries and platforms, such as PyTorch, Tensorflow, Keras Experience with frameworks such as Sklearn, Numpy, Pandas Excellent analytical and problemsolving skills Excellent oral and written communication skills.
Extra Merit Qualifications Knowledge in at least one of the following: NLP, information retrieval, data mining Ability to do statistical modelling and building predictive models. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-22
