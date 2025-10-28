Mine Exploration Geologist
2025-10-28
Boliden is a high-tech metals company with its own mines and smelters that works long-term to guarantee society's access to base and precious metals. For a century, our work has been part of the value chains that have shaped modern society. At Boliden, we know that the metals we mine and make available will continue to play a crucial role in the future - what matters is how we produce them. Become a part of us and drive change for generations to come.
Your opportunity
As a geologist in mine-adjacent exploration, you work in and around our mines, both underground and in field, to delineate known ore bodies as well as identify new ore bodies and potential ore bodies. You plan and carry out exploration activities, collect and analyze geological data and contribute expertise from investigation to reporting where target generation is a crucial part of this position. The role involves close collaboration with colleagues in exploration, engineering, mines and environmental functions, giving you the opportunity to influence future projects within Boliden.
Who you will work with
You will join a dedicated and knowledgeable exploration team of geologists, geophysicists, geochemists and field technicians. The team works in smaller groups focusing on the different mineralization types common in the Skellefte district, one of the most important mining districts in Europe for base and precious metals. The district holds several VMS (Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide) deposits and different types of gold deposits (magmatic hydrothermal and metamorphic) that have or are being mined today.
What you will do
Your key responsibilities will be to:
• Plan and conduct fieldwork for exploration
• Generate and evaluate exploration targets
• Map bedrock and drill cores
• Coordinate and follow up both infill and geological drilling programs, in field and underground
• Log drill holes and interpret geological data (2D/3D)
• Report and present results
• Contribute to project management and collaboration with mine-adjacent teams
What you bring
We are looking for someone who is curious, analytical, and solution-oriented, with a genuine interest in geology and exploration. You work independently and in teams, take responsibility for your tasks, and contribute to an inclusive work environment. You are flexible and thrive in varying field conditions.
Requirements:
• University degree in geology (BSc, preferably MSc)
• Extensive experience in target generative or deposit delineative/development exploration work
• Skills in field investigations and drill core mapping
• Proficiency in English, spoken and written
• Category B driving license
Merits:
• Experience in mine production, mineral resource and reserve evaluation, mine-adjacent exploration, mineralogy and structural geology and geochemistry
• Knowledge of LeapFrog (3D and mapping software), IoGAS or QGIS
• Swedish is a merit, or willingness to learn
Why work with us
At Boliden, we believe in promoting a workplace where care, courage, and responsibility are central to everything we do. We offer a collaborative environment where you have opportunities to grow and develop across different departments and sites. Your contributions will have a direct impact on future generations. We are a company made up of responsible and creative people all working towards the same vision: to become the most sustainable and respected metal supplier in the world. At Boliden, diversity and inclusion are drivers of innovation.
Apply today to be part of something truly meaningful!
At Boliden, diversity and inclusion are drivers of innovation. We know that different perspectives and experiences strengthen us and help us stay at the forefront of an important and exciting industry. Therefore, we encourage applications from people with diverse backgrounds and viewpoints. Together, we have built a workplace where everyone can feel safe and inspired to reach their full potential.
Want to know more about the position? Contact hiring manager Eva Lundquist, +46 70 254 94 14, eva.lundquist@boliden.com
. Questions about the application are answered by our Talent Acquisition Partner Terese Lindholm, Terese.Lindholm@boliden.com
. For union information contact Mats Lindblom, SACO, +46 73 350 04 19, Andreas Mårtensson, Unionen, +46 70 541 83 93 or Peter Markström, Ledarna, +46 910 77 40 09.
Submit your application by: Sunday, November 16, 2025
Submit your application by: Sunday, November 16, 2025
