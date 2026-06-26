Midsenior researcher in data systems and digital governance
Stift The Stockholm Environment Institute, Sei / Hälsoskyddsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla hälsoskyddsjobb i Stockholm
2026-06-26
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Stift The Stockholm Environment Institute, Sei i Stockholm
About the role
The objective of this position is to strengthen the team's capacity to develop and apply data-driven and systems-based approaches across water, coastal and marine domains – including federated data systems, decision-support tools and geospatial analysis – while contributing to project leadership and new funding opportunities.
The researcher will work across the team's three pillars and multiple projects, bringing methodological coherence to data-intensive work and reducing dependence on the team lead for analytical coordination.
About the team
The Water, Coasts and Ocean Team works across three thematic pillars: Resilient Infrastructures, One Water and Blue Economy. Across these pillars, the team addresses increasingly complex challenges involving data integration, cross-sectoral cooperation and digital decision-support – from freshwater systems and coastal resilience to offshore infrastructure and critical national services.
Several funded projects now require integrated capacity in data (systems, modelling and governance). Recruiting a researcher with strong expertise in data systems is a strategic priority for delivery, proposal development and analytical leadership.
Key responsibilities
Lead and contribute to data systems work: integration, interoperability, security and application in decision-support tools across sectors
Apply and promote FAIR data principles (Findability, Accessibility, Interoperability, Reusability) and related standards in project data management
Develop and implement digital and data-driven approaches for infrastructure risk assessment, resilience planning and coastal and marine management
Contribute to SAFEWIN's development of federated learning approaches for cross-sectoral data cooperation in sensitive infrastructure contexts
Contribute to KRAFT's analysis of data management challenges and cascading risks across critical infrastructure systems
Engage with Swedish and international stakeholders, including public agencies, research partners and practitioners
Translate complex data and modelling outputs into policy-relevant insights, project reports, publications and stakeholder-facing materials
Contribute to proposal development and fundraising for new projects
Support project coordination and supervision of junior researchers where relevant
What we are looking for
We do not expect candidates to have expertise across all areas listed. We are particularly interested in candidates with strong foundations in either data systems and digital methods or the governance and application of digital tools, combined with a demonstrated ability to work across disciplinary and sectoral boundaries. Experience in or genuine interest in water, coastal, marine or critical infrastructure contexts is valued but not required.
Essential
PhD in data science, environmental informatics, computer science, infrastructure systems or a related field; candidates without a PhD must demonstrate equivalent independent research experience, including a track record of securing funding
Strong experience with data integration, modelling, spatial analysis or the development of digital decision-support tools
Experience eliciting user requirements and translating them into analytical methods, digital tools or decision-support products
Experience working with data from complex, multi-sectoral or infrastructure-related contexts
Working proficiency in at least one programming or scripting language (e.g. Python, R) for data analysis or tool development
Ability to lead analytical work packages within interdisciplinary research projects
Familiarity with data governance, metadata standards, interoperability frameworks and data architectures supporting the sharing and use of data across organizations or sectors
Experience contributing to or leading research funding proposals, with a track record of securing funds at a scale commensurate with career stage
Strong publication record or equivalent output in applied research settings
Excellent written and oral communication skills in English
Desirable
Experience with federated learning, privacy-preserving computation or cross-sectoral data governance
Familiarity with GIS and geospatial data tools
Background in or demonstrable familiarity with critical infrastructure systems, offshore energy, marine monitoring or defence-adjacent data environments
Working proficiency in Swedish
Who you are
This is a cross-cutting role open to candidates at mid- or senior-researcher level. Both levels are genuinely considered; the appointment will reflect the experience and profile of the successful candidate. The ideal candidate at either level combines technical depth in data systems with the ability to engage meaningfully with governance, policy and stakeholder dimensions – and to translate between these registers.
The role sits at the technical–policy interface that characterizes SEI's comparative advantage. We are not looking for a pure engineer or a pure policy analyst, but someone who understands data systems well enough to make credible technical contributions and is intellectually curious about the institutional, political and governance dimensions of how data is managed and shared in complex settings.
Mid-level researcher – A mid-level researcher will have demonstrated the ability to work independently on analytical and data-intensive tasks within research projects. They will have some experience contributing to funding proposals and may have secured smaller grants or project components, though not necessarily in a leading role. They may have worked within teams or independently without formal management responsibilities, and will have an emerging publication record or equivalent demonstrated output in applied research settings.
Senior researcher – A senior researcher will have a demonstrated track record of independently mobilizing research or innovation funding, including having led funding applications, not only participated in teams led by others. They will have successfully secured funds both for their own work and to support others, and will have held leadership positions with responsibility for more junior staff. They will have built a recognized area of work, evidenced through a sustained publication record, a portfolio of funded projects or equivalent standing in applied or policy research communities. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-25 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Stift The Stockholm Environment Institute, Sei
, http://www.sei.org
Textilgatan 43 (visa karta
)
120 30 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9981909