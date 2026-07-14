Middle School Science Teacher
Stiftelsen Stockholm International School / Grundskollärarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla grundskollärarjobb i Stockholm
2026-07-14
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Stiftelsen Stockholm International School i Stockholm
Reports to: Middle School Principal
Our vision
To be recognised as a leading international school that inspires and educates generations of global change-makers.
Our mission
Stockholm International School inspires and educates children of the global community through internationally recognised learning programs. We enable international mobility and support growth and talent development in the Stockholm region and beyond.
Description/Purpose
Middle School Teacher for Science grades 6 through 9.
Duties/Responsibilities
The teacher is responsible for the following:
Teaching of Grades 6-9 Science.
Contributing to the development and implementation of the Science curriculum.
Communicating regularly with parents.
Be an active and contributing member of the School's faculty.
Participating in the full range of professional activities in the school.
Actively contributing to the operational needs of the school.
Fulfilling other assigned roles such as advisory and duties.
Required Qualifications, Education and Experience
Qualifications in the area of Middle School Science.
Bachelor's Degree or equivalent in Science.
At least 3 years of teaching experience in Science.
Preferred experience with IBMYP curriculum (Middle Years Programme).
Preferred additional qualifications in other academic disciplines.
Excellent communication skills.
The ability to establish a positive rapport with adults and students.
The ability to work effectively in a team.
A pleasant and friendly personality.
The ability to function effectively under pressure.
The ability to show initiative and work independently.
At Stockholm International School we are committed to protecting children. Aligned with the recommendations of the International Task Force on Child Protection, we hold ourselves to a high standard of effective recruiting practices with specific attention to child protection. All applicants will therefore be required to undergo appropriate child protection screening. Included in the recruitment process will be a local and national police check as well as a mandatory police background check from the last 10 years of employment in every country worked. A judicial background check will be conducted prior to the issuance of the contract for prospective candidates applying to work at our school.
What we offer:
As well as the exciting opportunities this role presents, we also offer benefits in terms of; a pension scheme (Alecta ITP 1/ITP2), a generous wellness stipend, other insurances, and a substantial amount of professional development opportunities inside and outside the school. We also offer staff events and social gatherings that bring colleagues together, for example, hobby evenings and choir practices. Our location in central Stockholm is easily accessible by public transportation.
Contract details:
Temporary Cover Contract
Time allocation: 100%
Starting: August 7, 2026
Ending: December 18, 2026
Salary:
Based on salary scale.
Application:
Last day for application: Tuesday, July 28, 2026.
We only accept applications in English and from certified candidates.
SIS holds the right to offer the position as soon as a viable candidate is found.
Please send your letter of interest and CV to application@intsch.se
. Please write [Middle School Science Teacher] in the Subject Line. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Send you CV and cover letter in English to application@intsch.se
E-post: application@intsch.se Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Middle School Science Teacher". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Stiftelsen Stockholm International School
, https://stockholmis.se/
Drottninggatan 71b (visa karta
)
111 36 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Stockholm International School Jobbnummer
10002601