Microsoft Dynamics 365 F&O Developer
2025-09-18
Who are SignUp?
At SignUp Software, we're not just developing software-we're transforming how finance teams work. Founded in Sweden and now a global leader in financial process automation, our award-winning solution ExFlow is trusted by over 1,500 customers in more than 60 countries.
Built natively into Microsoft Dynamics 365, ExFlow empowers finance departments to streamline accounts payable, accounts receivable, and other critical workflows with speed, accuracy, and insight. We're also expanding fast-across Europe, North America, APAC, and beyond-with the backing of leading private equity firm Insight Partners.
About the role
As a Developer for ExFlow on Dynamics 365 Finance & Operations, you'll be a key contributor to our growing product suite. You will take ownership of customer-specific modifications and contribute to the core ExFlow standard features.
In this role, you'll be part of a collaborative, experienced team where learning and development are continuous, and you'll have the opportunity to expand your skills across multiple technologies beyond just X++. From Power Platform to .NET and SQL, we build in the tools that best support our mission-and you'll help shape those decisions.
Your main responsibilities
As an ExFlow Developer, you'll be involved in the full development lifecycle, including:
Developing and maintaining customizations and core features within ExFlow for D365 F&O
Writing clean, scalable code in X++, while also having the opportunity to work in Power Platform, SQL, .NET, and more
Creating and reviewing technical designs based on functional input
Collaborating with cross-functional teams, including Product Managers, Consultants, and QA
Participating in architecture discussions and product improvement planning
Troubleshooting and performing system analyses, including work in LCS
Contributing to the continuous improvement of our development processes
What we are looking for
Several years of experience developing in Dynamics 365 F&O / AX
Strong knowledge of X++, Visual Studio, and Azure DevOps
Experience with LCS, Power Platform, .NET, SQL, and integrations is highly valuable
Experience working with Microsoft Dynamics AX 2012 is a plus
Comfortable communicating in English, written and spoken
We're looking for someone who is analytical, structured, and genuinely enjoys problem-solving. You should thrive in a collaborative environment, enjoy helping others, and be eager to share your knowledge while continuously learning.
Don't meet every single requirement? We still encourage you to apply. At SignUp Software, we value diverse perspectives and believe great talent comes in many forms.
What we can offer you
Competitive compensation package
Hybrid working environment with the possibility to work remotely several days per week and flexible hours
To be part of a successful and fast-growing international company
Friendly, helpful colleagues with great technical competence
Continuous competence development and learning opportunities
Health insurance and company pension contributions
30 days paid vacation per year
Daily breakfast and parking opportunities at the office
Modern office space by Mall of Scandinavia in Solna, equipped with the latest tech
Practical information
Start: As soon as we find the right match
Extent: Full-time, 40 hours/week
Location: Solna, Stockholm (hybrid work possible)
Apply today by submitting your CV and/or LinkedIn profile using the application form below. We screen applications continuously and may hire before the final application date.
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
This is a full-time position.
SignUp Software AB (org.nr 556570-9721), http://www.signupsoftware.com
SignUp Software Jobbnummer
9514833