Metal Materials Specialist
2024-08-04
At the factory in Karlskrona, NKT is designing, developing and manufacturing the high-voltage power cable solutions enabling the transition to renewable energy. Here, you will join a diverse organization at an internationally recognized engineering center operating one of the most advanced high-voltage test halls, a state-of-the-art cable manufacturing and the NKT Victoria - the most sustainable cable-laying vessel in the offshore industry.
We are looking for a Metal Materials Specialist for the department Material Technology in Karlskrona
Do you want to play an important role in generating reliable, consistent and accurate laboratory results? Are you interested in the materials and want to work with us at NKT to develop our high voltage cables? In the role as Metal Material Engineer, you will be working with the traits and functionality of these materials. We are looking for you who can make us meet the increasing demands for material understanding and testing in NKT. You will have a close collaboration with the R&D teams as well as with production and delivery projects.
Your primary tasks will be:
* Evaluate new/existing materials and products
* Plan, perform and report laboratory work according to applicable standards and instructions.
* Operating and maintaining laboratory equipment.
Analytic engineer with metal experience
We are looking for a team player who is thorough and methodical in their work. You see possibilities, take initiative in finding a solution and are eager to learn. We expect you to enjoy laboratory work, to be a service-oriented person with an enthusiasm to engage and support your co-workers. Precision, quality awareness, responsibility, engagement and flexibility are important personal characteristics since you will be a part of a cross-functional team where everyone supports where currently needed.
Additionally, your CV includes;
* You have at least bachelor's degree in Engineering (preferable with specialization in Materials or Welding) or have gained similar knowledge through working.
* Your Swedish and English are fluent, both written and spoken.
* Experience within mechanical testing is valuable for the position. Knowledge of polymers or metals and how they can be processed are also meritorious.
Contact and application
Are you looking for a career in a fast-moving, growing and high-tech environment where you will be able to develop on a personal as well as on a career level? Let us know, we are waiting for you! Please apply at our website at latest 25th of August 2024. Be aware that personality tests and extracts of criminal records will be included in the recruitment process.
Due to summer holidays, please expect slightly longer response time from our hiring team. Thank you for your understanding.
Union representatives
Sveriges Ingenjörer - Christian Fisch, +46 455 56 380
Unionen - Mikael Hammarin +46 455 75 972
Ledarna - Roger Jönsson, +46 455 55 911
Be a Connector of the green tomorrow!
NKT A/S Kontakt
