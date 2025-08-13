Metal Fabricator
2025-08-13
Are you ready for new responsibilities and challenges? Are you interested in working for an innovative and fun company with development opportunities? Then we have the job for you.
Job Description
As a Workshop Worker at LW, your tasks will include processing, assembly, and to some extent manufacturing for facade and roofing solutions.
We handle varied and exciting projects - everything from parking garages and office buildings to hospitals and other public-use facilities.
Check out a selection of our ongoing and completed projects here: https://lwab.se/projekt-page/
Who are you?
It's appreciated if you have professional experience working with CNC, punching, folding machines, press brakes, or similar, and have some knowledge of metal materials.
Experience with CAD is also a plus - but not required.
However, experience is not a requirement. The most important thing is that you're motivated to learn, take responsibility, and want to work with manufacturing for roofs and facades.
To succeed with us, you should be hands-on, solution-oriented, and quality-focused. You work well independently and in teams, are detail-oriented, and take pride in your craftsmanship. You enjoy working in a fast-paced environment and are open to developing your skills.
We value initiative and drive - experience is great, but your attitude and willingness to grow matter most.
We offer:
Job security - We have a collective agreement ensuring fair terms and conditions.
Health first - Wellness allowance of 3,000 SEK/year - use it however you like.
Smart saving - Occupational pension according to collective agreement, for a secure future.
Extra protection - Contractual insurances that cover most situations.
Who are we?
LW Sverige is one of Sweden's largest companies in roofing and facades, with a 2,000 m2 production facility and our head office located in Älta.
We're a fast-growing company in the construction industry, aiming to continuously develop and modernize traditional craftsmanship while maintaining high quality throughout our work. We deliver complete solutions in the roofing and facade sector - from full-scale contracting to minor service jobs - and we are currently involved in many exciting projects across the country.
LW is now in an expansive phase, and we're looking for more Workshop Workers who want to be part of a forward-thinking workplace where things are constantly happening. We offer you the chance to grow, take on responsibility, and expand your experience. With us, the only limit to your development is the one you set for yourself!
Diversity and gender equality are a natural part of our culture. We strongly encourage female applicants, as women are currently underrepresented in our industry.
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-01-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Lw Sverige AB
(org.nr 556398-8244), https://lwab.se/ Arbetsplats
LW Sverige AB Jobbnummer
9457322