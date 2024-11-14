Mekanikingenjör
2024-11-14
Job description
Do you want to be part of an innovative team where technical expertise and forward-thinking are in focus? We are currently looking for an engaged and driven mechanical engineer specializing in automation and hydraulics, who is eager to help us develop tomorrow's solutions! As a mechanical engineer with us, you will work on advanced systems in automation and hydraulics. Your responsibilities will include designing, developing, and optimizing technical solutions for our products and processes. You will work closely with colleagues in project management, design, and production to ensure that we deliver high-quality solutions that meet our customers' needs.
For questions contact fanny.lindgren@randstad.se
.
Responsibilities
Develop and design automated systems with a focus on hydraulic components
Participate in and lead projects from concept to finished product
Analyze and optimize existing systems to improve efficiency and sustainability
Work with CAD tools for design and documentation
Collaborate with other technical teams to ensure complete solutions
Qualifications
Bachelor's or Master's degree in mechanical engineering, automation, hydraulics, or a related field
Experience working with automation and hydraulics in an industrial setting
Proficiency in CAD and other technical design tools
Strong problem-solving and analytical skills
Project management experience is a plus
About the company
