Meeting the Customer Specialist
2024-08-28
Job Description
Are you a Foodie?
Great, then you might be the one we are looking for. We are all passionate food lovers that develop and provide delicious, desirable, safe, healthy and sustainable food for the many people around the world. No doubt food matters to people and the planet and to the IKEA business. Our Food business is a strong contributor to the IKEA brand and business growth, and we have the ambition to drive positive change in the food industry.
We are on an existing journey where we, over the next years, will continue to strengthen the core of what we do: developing food that is good for people and the planet. Every day we challenge ourselves to live our values and embrace future opportunities to enable success.
We are embedded into IKEA of Sweden in Älmhult, where the total customer offer is developed. We work closely with our IKEA colleagues across the value chain and meet our customers every day. For example, did you know that more than 520 million guests enjoyed our food last year?
Älmhult - the heart of IKEA
This is where our culture and values were shaped and are still developing. It is a melting pot of many different nationalities and cultures. Beside the IKEA Museum, IKEA Hotel, the IKEA store and many other places to learn and meet, there is Aktivitetshuset, which is a meeting place and spare time facility with lots of possibilities for IKEA co-workers and their families. If you choose to commute to Älmhult, the office is a stone's throw from the train station, and the shuttle buses to Helsingborg leave right outside IKEA of Sweden.
What you do as a Meeting the Customer Specialist
You will be part of the Commercial function within the Range Area Consumer Packaged Goods, and report to the Commercial Manager. You ensure that the sales-related requirements for a successful meeting with the customer are incorporated into the development of a defined business for both NEWs and running range. On top of this, you own the content of the Meeting the Customer components in the projects including easy buying, easy selling, pricing, business case and being responsible for value-based pricing for respective Range Area.
In the IKEA Food businesses, you also work closely together with our retail markets to secure that selling processes and tools are implemented according to our standards.
Among other tasks, you are also responsible for:
competitive price market input to set the recommended sales prices, and the follow-up of pricing KPIs.
defining the needs and requirements for range related buying tools to support the buying processes.
range and product knowledge and contributing to the development of range and product communication by identifying the need and setting the requirements for an easy buying and selling process.
range and product knowledge content related to easy buying and selling to retail partners.
securing that the selling requirements of the IKEA retail system are met within defined range offer.
What we are looking for
Great interest in business and a capability to focus on a defined business area, while maintaining a holistic perspective of cross business needs, opportunities and the areas impact on total IKEA.
A retail background where you have gained good knowledge of the market and competitor landscape of business that you are accountable for.
Extensive knowledge of the yearly cycle of the sales processes, retail environment and how the offer meets the customer in different touch points.
Good team player and can influence stakeholders to achieve the common goal.
Capability to turn data, information and knowledge into insights within the scope of the assignment.
Native-level fluency in English, both spoken and written.
Additional Information
Does this sound like your next challenge? We are curious to get to know you so send us your application in English no later than 15th September 2024. Please note that we will review applications as they come through so do not delay, send in your application today!
If you have any questions regarding the position, please contact the recruiter Bence Denes <bence.denes@inter.ikea.com
