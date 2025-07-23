Meeting the Customer Specialist
2025-07-23
Are you passionate about an organized home?
In Range Area Home organization, we believe your home should be a place to recharge and relax. Starting your day frantically searching for keys or navigating a messy hallway immediately adds stress. Organizing your space can be tricky - that's where we come in. Our products may not solve all problems, but we promise to offer functional, beautiful and affordable lifesavers that make your everyday just a little bit easier.
We are recruiting a Meeting the Customer Specialist to join the Commercial team at Range Area Home organization.
Job Description
What you do as a Meeting the Customer Specialist
You will be part of the Commercial function within the Range Area Home organization, and report to the Commercial Manager. You ensure that the sales-related requirements for a successful meeting with the customer are incorporated into the development of a defined business for both NEWs and running range. On top of this, you own the content of the meeting the customer components in the projects including easy buying, easy selling, pricing, business case and being responsible for value-based pricing for respective Range Area.
Among other tasks, you are also responsible for:
Understanding of prices on the market to set the relevant reference price, and the follow-up of pricing KPIs.
defining the needs and requirements for range related buying tools to support the buying processes.
range and product knowledge and contributing to the development of range and product communication by identifying the need and setting the requirements for an easy buying and selling process.
range and product knowledge content related to easy buying and selling to retail partners.
securing that the selling requirements of the IKEA retail system are met within defined range offer.
Qualifications
What we are looking for
Great interest in business and a capability to focus on a defined business area, while maintaining a holistic perspective of cross business needs, opportunities and the areas impact on total IKEA.
A retail background where you have gained good knowledge of the market and competitor landscape of business that you are accountable for.
Extensive knowledge of the yearly cycle of the sales processes, retail environment and how the offer meets the customer in different touch points.
Good team player and can influence stakeholders to achieve the common goal.
Capability to turn data, information and knowledge into insights within the scope of the assignment.
Fluency in English, both spoken and written.
Additional information
This is a permanent role based in Älmhult, Sweden. We do offer the possibility to work from home but embrace collaboration why it is important that you can be at our office the majority of the time.
We look forward to receiving your application in English by 10 August, 2025. Please note that we connect back to you during August, after the vacation period.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-10
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Tulpanvägen 8
343 81 ÄLMHULT
