Media & Financial Communications Manager - Mölndal
2025-02-24
Our client is seeking an experienced Media & Financial Communications Manager to strengthen their brand presence through public relations, investor relations, and media engagement.
Key Responsibilities Establish and manage the company's Press Office, handling both proactive and reactive media relations.
Develop strategic narratives, messaging, and positioning to establish the company as a thought leader in sustainable healthcare, aligning with corporate and brand strategy.
Oversee the review and approval of media releases, ensuring compliance with communication policies.
Collaborate closely with the CEO, CFO, Executive Leadership, and Owners to shape corporate positioning, including investor relations.
Lead crisis communication and issue management, both internally and externally.
Manage media monitoring tools and oversee press release distribution.
Project manage the Annual Report, ensuring accuracy and alignment with the company's messaging.
Maintain the corporate presentation, keeping it aligned with the Annual Report and branding.
Implement performance tracking methods to evaluate media relations effectiveness.
Required Qualifications & Experience Proactive mindset with a strong interest in global trends and communications.
At least 5 years of experience in a similar role or within a PR agency.
Comfortable advising senior leadership on media strategy and spokesperson training.
Experience in PR strategy development, tailored messaging for different stakeholders, and press release writing.
Proven expertise in media relations, including global outreach coordination.
Strong understanding of news cycles and media engagement strategies.
Fluent in English (written and spoken); Swedish proficiency is an advantage.
Background in crisis communication and issues management.
Experience working for a Swedish multinational company, preferably in a B2B environment.
University degree in communications, PR, or a related field.
Key Competencies Strong business acumen, with the ability to translate corporate strategy into effective communications.
Extensive experience in developing and executing communications strategies in professional environments.
Excellent stakeholder management and influencing skills, working confidently with senior leadership.
Ability to adapt communication styles for various audiences and channels, ensuring clarity and impact.
Strong project management skills, capable of handling multiple tasks and deadlines simultaneously.
Self-motivated team player, able to work independently while collaborating effectively with different stakeholders.
High level of integrity, confidentiality, and discretion in handling sensitive information.
Please, note that until June, the assignment will require a 50% workload, after which it will increase to 100%.
If you meet the qualifications and are interested in this opportunity, we encourage you to apply as soon as possible!
Deadline and Application:
Assignment Duration: March 2, 2025 - February 28, 2026
Application Deadline: ASAP
Remote Work: 75%
Location: Mölndal, Sweden
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-13
Isabel isabel@swaysourcing.com
9182670