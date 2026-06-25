Mechatronics/System Engineer - Seat Belts
Incluso AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-06-25
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We're looking for a Mechatronics/System Engineer - Seat Belts for a company in Gothenburg. Start is in October, 15 months limited contract to begin with. This role is 100% onsite in Gothenburg.
About the Role
We are strengthening the Seat Belt Team and are looking for a committed and driven mechatronic engineer who wants to contribute to the development of advanced seat belt systems. You will be part of a cross-functional team responsible for system development, quality and program deliveries.
Key Responsibilities:
o Team go-to person for Mechatronics (mechanics, electronics, and software)
o Define and maintain system requirements, function logic, and performance target
o Ensure robust system performance (EMC, ELP, electrical behaviour, failure modes, diagnostics)
o Drive supplier performance (timing, quality, technical) and secure commitments
o Collaborate cross-functionally across interfaces, purchasing, manufacturing etc
o Own function, performance, quality, cost, and deliver
o Proactively follow up, resolve deviations, and contribute to continuous improvement and our safety strategy
Who are you / Do you fit the profile?
o You combine strong drive, curiosity, structure, and leadership
o Have a solid understanding of mechatronic systems (mechanics, electronics, and software) and how they interact
o Ability to balance technical depth with delivery focus.
o You take ownership and proactively drive progress
o You ensure effective collaboration across attribute areas, interfaces and with supplier
o Confidently challenge suppliers on technical solutions and system performance
o MSc or BSc in Engineering (preferably Mechatronics, Electrical), or equivalent experience
o Fluent in English, both written and spoken
o Experience in product development, preferably within automotive or safety systems
o Good understanding of Product Development System and engineering ways of working (meritorious)
o Experience in seat belt or restraint systems development (meritorious)
o Knowledge in system/admin tools (meritorious)
o KDP, TCPLM, TeamCenter, Pecca/PCT, Lotus....
Who are we?
• Since 1927, we have been known for our commitment to safety. Today, we continue to push boundaries, developing innovative technologies that make life less complicated and safer for our customers.
• Seat Belt Team is part of the Occupant Safety department within Interior. The team is responsible for the development of seat belt systems, one of the most critical safety functions in the vehicle.
• We primarily collaborate with Full-Service Suppliers (FSS) with a global footprint and work closely with engineering teams across regions. Together, we ensure robust development, performance, and delivery of future seat belt technologies
What's in It for You?
• Would you like to work with one of core values—safety—and take on challenges in an international, high-performing environment?
• A key role in developing future seat belt systems within a safety-critical domain
• Part of Seat Belt Team with focus on performance, collaboration, and innovation
• Real impact through leadership, initiative, and driving change
• Continuous learning and growth while shaping world-leading safety
This is a full-time consultant position in Gothenburg through Incluso. Start is October, 15 months limited contract to begin with. This role is 100% onsite in Gothenburg.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Kanika Singhal recruiter at Incluso. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7969403-2070289". Arbetsgivare Incluso AB
(org.nr 559002-3213), https://openings.incluso.se
Postgatan 10 (visa karta
)
411 06 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Incluso Jobbnummer
9978416