Mechatronic Tehcnician to Vitrolife group
2023-09-12
Have you experience of working with turning and miling and are looking for a new challenge? Then this is the position for you!
We are looking for a Mechatronic technician for Vitrolife Group based in Gothenburg. Vitrolife Group is a global provider of medical equipment and genetic tests with a powerful vision - to fulfill the dream of having children!
We now offer the exciting opportunity to become part of Vitrolife's product development team within the Consumables business area, which develops, manufactures, and distributes products to over 110 countries from Gothenburg, Denver, and San Diego. You will be responsible for supporting various departments within the organization such as product development, process engineering, production departments, and engineering departments with creative technical solutions such as prototypes, manufacturing equipment, support tools for production, manufacturing of spare parts, etc.
The role is broad, but examples of tasks will include manufacturing prototypes for new products and tools as well as equipment for production. Aswell as manufacture spare parts for production tools and equipment, machine programming, and robot programming. You will also participate in project meetings and have the influence to create new ideas and concepts.
Start: Immediately - apply today as selections are made continuously
Location: Gothenburg
Working hours: Full time, day shifts.
Employment form: This is a recruitment where you will be offered direct employment with our partner Vitrolife Group.
Requirements:
• At least a high school education in a technical profession (e.g. mechatronics, precision mechanics, tool manufacturing, robotics)
• Good knowledge of machining (milling, turning, etc.)
• Knowledge of CNC programming
Merits:
• Knowledge of low voltage electricity
• Basic experience working with 3D modeling / 3D printing
• Experience of working with robot programming
• PLC programming
• MedTech experience
• Cleanroom knowledge
We believe that you are structured, can see the bigger picture, can prioritize and meet deadlines. You are also a natural problem solver and quick to find new creative solutions when needed. This role involves a lot of cross-functional collaboration and responsibility, both internally and externally. Skills in collaboration, effective communication, and active listening are crucial to understand and meet the needs of the team, and the organization.
