We are looking for a dedicated Mechanical Technician to join us in our mission to contribute to a greener future. The role is part of our excellent team based in Skellefteå. By joining us, you will be a key player in building one of the first large-scale European battery factories.
As a Mechanical technician you will play an important role within the maintenance team of Revolt, and you will be reporting to the mechanical supervisor. Your main task will be the execution of mechanical maintenance on the plant equipment to deliver our targets of reliability, cost and safety.
Key Responsibilities including but not limited to the following:
Interface with operators, technicians and other production personnel to understand and communicate improvements that needs to be done and has been done.
Install, maintain and repair mechanical equipment.
Read technical documentation and update when necessary.
Perform general mechanical maintenance.
Inspect components to detect wear, vibrations or deficient lubrication.
Troubleshoot mechanical issues using appropriate tools.
Repair and replace equipment.
Contribute to maintenance program optimization.
Train others in maintenance specific tasks.
Evaluation of needed spare parts of the equipment.
Together with the rest of the team, being a key player to develop and maintain a safe work environment.
Qualifications and experience:
Three years industrial gymnasium/high school with focus on mechanics or similar experience.
Elementary computer literacy (Word, PowerPoint, Excel)
Previous experience in maintenance or production, minimum 2 years.
Fluency in English is a must.
Valuable (but not required) if fluency in other languages, including Swedish.
