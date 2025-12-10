Mechanical Structural Engineer
2025-12-10
, Mjölby
, Åtvidaberg
, Finspång
, Motala
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos SeaPattern Sweden AB i Linköping
About SeaPattern
Enabling a world where the full potential of hydropower is unlocked!
At SeaPattern, we're enabling the transition to renewable energy by unlocking the full potential of hydropower. Our modular, floating hydrokinetic turbines are placed in an optimized microgrid, increasing the energy output of existing hydropower plants without new infrastructure or environmental harm. The system is scalable, affordable, and non-invasive. Our technology also delivers sustainable power in remote areas and mission-critical energy solutions for disaster relief and defense.
Founded by scientists, engineers, and innovators, we're now entering an exciting new phase-bringing our breakthrough technology to market. We are looking to expand our team with brilliant minds who want to develop our technology and join our mission, and are now looking for a Mechanical Structural Engineer.
Your main responsibilities will be to:
Develop structural designs and select materials that ensure the turbine system can withstand environmental forces (wave, wind, fatigue, etc.).
Work closely with mechanical design engineers to ensure proper integration of materials and structural components.
Design testing protocols for evaluating the durability and longevity of materials used in the system.
Ensure the structural integrity of the system through simulation and physical testing.
Contribute to material selection for corrosion resistance and fatigue performance, especially in marine environments.
We are looking for the following qualifications:
M.Sc or Bachelor in Mechanical Engineering, Structural Engineer or related fields.
Approximately 5 years of work experience from structural engineering or materials science
Experience in marine systems, offshore engineering, or renewable energy is a benefit
Strong knowledge of structural analysis and finite element modeling (ANSYS, Abaqus, etc).
Proven track record of selecting marine-grade materials and analyzing performance under harsh conditions.
Excellent collaboration and communication skills (fluent in English, in speaking and writing is required)
Strong drive to learn and contribute to product development.
Why Join SeaPattern?Impact: We are enabling a world where the full potential of hydropower is unlocked, enabling the full transition to green energy.
Innovation: Join a team of scientists and entrepreneurs working together on building a new solution.
Growth: You will join a team where you will be expected to bring ideas, seek and share knowledge and where you will be trusted with responsibility and as a consequence will grow fast.
We believe you share our values and demonstrate the following behaviours:
Own it and make it happen: We take ownership, act proactively, and turn opportunities and ideas into reality.
Passion drives us: We act with curiosity, commitment, and a mindset to continuously improve our way of working and make things better.
We are knowledge seekers: We are always exploring, questioning, and pushing the limits of what we know. We actively ask questions, share knowledge, and push boundaries. Curiosity fuels our progress, and learning is at the heart of everything we do.
Recruitment process
This is a full-time position based at SeaPattern's office in Linköping, Sweden. A valid EU and Sweden work permit is required.
