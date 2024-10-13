Mechanical Specialist - Simulation
2024-10-13
Alfa Laval Business Unit Brazed & Fusion Bonded Heat Exchangers is looking for Mechanical Specialist - Simulation
About Us
Every day, we get opportunities to make a positive impact - on our colleagues, partners, customers, and society. Together, we're pioneering the solutions of the future and unlocking the full potential of precious resources. Trusted to act on initiative, we challenge conventional thinking to develop world leading technologies that inspire progress in vital areas, including energy, food, water and shipping. As we push forward, the innovative, open spirit that fuels our 140-year-old start-up culture and rapid growth also drives our personal growth. So, as we shape a more resourceful, less wasteful world, we build careers too
About the job
We offer an interesting job opportunity within Business Unit Brazed & Fusion Bonded Heat Exchangers for you who are interested in working with advanced FE-simulations in process development activities in a company with globally distributed manufacturing sites. You will be based in the R&D team responsible for Brazing & Bonding Technology.
In this role, you will work in close cooperation with Process Specialists, Development Engineers, Material Specialists and Manufacturing Engineers. You will work across many parts of the organization with a variety of products, and you will have international contacts.
Key responsibilities for this position include:
*
Prepare, run, analyze and recommend operational process parameters for our manufacturing equipment, based on Thermo-Mechanical analysis.
*
Drive the methodology development within the focus area of Thermo-Mechanical simulation.
*
Documentation of our simulation methodology and training of colleagues.
*
Keep up to date on best practice in simulation and analysis methods.
Who you are
As a person, you are a team player, structured and organized with good communication skills and cultural awareness. You have a genuine interest in constantly improving the simulation methodology and have a strong business acumen. We trust you are a true problem solver and committed to deliver high quality work. You have strong influencing skills and can establish and keep relationships with various stakeholders based on trust, respect, and understanding of their needs.
What you know
You hold a university degree in Mechanical Engineering, Applied Mechanics, Computational Mechanics, or a similar field and have over 7 years of simulation experience. Your expertise lies in simulation, numerical analysis, structural mechanics, thermo-mechanical analysis, and material knowledge. You are proficient in using ANSYS for FE-analysis, and have experience with CAD modeling in SpaceClaim. Given the international work environment, you should be fluent in both written and spoken English.
Additionally, experience with ANSYS APDL scripting, material homogenization using Material Designer as well as HyperMesh is a plus. A Ph.D. in a relevant field is beneficial.
What's in it for you?
We can offer you a challenging and unique role in an international, open and friendly work environment. You will have a central role with regards to simulation methodology development and you will be working with a variety of heat exchanger products. We focus on performance and support personal and professional development through well-established people development processes and opportunities.
Assessment practicalities
We care about diversity, inclusion, and equity in our recruitment processes. We also believe behavioral traits can provide important insights into a candidate's fit to a role. To help us achieve this we apply Pymetrics assessments, and upon application you will be invited to play the assessment games. Ersättning
