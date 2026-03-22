Mechanical Site Supervisor
Lynalysis AB / Byggjobb / Oxelösund Visa alla byggjobb i Oxelösund
2026-03-22
, Nyköping
, Trosa
, Gnesta
, Söderköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Lynalysis AB i Oxelösund
, Skellefteå
, Luleå
eller i hela Sverige
Lynalysis AB is seeking a Mechanical Site Supervisor to oversee the installation, commissioning, and quality control of mechanical systems and equipment on construction and industrial projects. The role ensures compliance with design, technical requirements, and project schedules while coordinating vendors, contractors, and internal teams.
Key Responsibilities
Supervise installation of mechanical parts and equipment
Verify alignment, operation, and technical correctness of equipment
Ensure Erection Company executes work according to time schedules, designs, and technical requirements
Plan and monitor resources of the Erection Company
Interface with SMS engineering departments to resolve technical and operational issues
Review, approve, and sign Erection Completion documents
Manage relationships with vendors, contractors, clients, and local authorities as needed
Attend progress meetings with clients and provide issue resolution support
Follow up on punch lists and ensure timely finalization
Prepare "As-Built" drawings showing modifications during installation
Maintain coordination with Head Quarters and sub-contractors
Prepare daily reports including status updates and photos for the SMS General Site Manager
Provide technical assistance during trial and commissioning phases, documenting results
Requirements
Proven experience in mechanical installation supervision or project coordination
Strong technical knowledge of mechanical systems and construction requirements
Ability to manage vendors, contractors, and client relationships effectively
Strong planning, reporting, and documentation skills
Good communication skills in English (Swedish is an advantage but not mandatory)
Ability to work on-site and physically inspect mechanical installations
Familiarity with site safety, commissioning, and quality standards
What We Offer
Monthly salary in line with Swedish market standards for similar roles
Stable, full-time employment with fixed working hours
Opportunity to work on large-scale construction and industrial projects
Professional and structured working environment
To Apply
Send your CV to careers@lynalysis.com
with the subject line "Mechanical Site Supervisor".
Selection and interviews are conducted on an ongoing basis.
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-06
E-post: careers@lynalysis.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Lynalysis AB
(org.nr 559480-6282) Arbetsplats
Lynalysis AB Jobbnummer
9811882