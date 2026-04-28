Mechanical Maintenance Engineer
Avaron AB / Gruv- och metallurgijobb / Skövde Visa alla gruv- och metallurgijobb i Skövde
2026-04-28
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About the Company
Avaron helps you find assignments that match your skills and ambitions. As a permanently employed consultant with us, you get competitive terms - combined with the variety and growth that a consulting career offers.
About the Assignment
You will join an advanced manufacturing environment in the automotive industry where maintenance competence is brought in early in the development of new and rebuilt equipment. The focus of the assignment is to secure reliability and maintainability from the design stage through delivery acceptance and into daily operation.
In this role, you will work close to suppliers and internal stakeholders to make sure equipment, spare parts, maintenance plans, and documentation are prepared to support stable and efficient production. It is a strong fit for you if you enjoy combining mechanical engineering knowledge with project work and want to influence technical solutions before they reach the shop floor.
This is an interesting opportunity to help shape long-term equipment performance in a technically demanding automotive setting.
Job DescriptionYou will work closely with suppliers to ensure reliability and maintainability strategies, standards, and specifications are fulfilled.
You will participate in concept and design reviews and help make sure solutions align with agreed technical specifications related to reliability and maintainability.
You will prepare and perform mechanical inspections during delivery acceptance.
You will plan spare and wear parts and help ensure they are accessible in stock.
You will create preventive maintenance plans and instructions for mechanical maintenance, including operator maintenance actions.
You will secure the quality, structure, and completeness of maintenance documentation.
RequirementsVery good knowledge of maintenance practices and processes.
Good knowledge of reliability and maintainability in projects.
Experience of mechanical engineering and project work.
Experience of concept and design reviews connected to reliability and maintainability-related technical specifications.
Experience of setting up maintenance plans.
Experience in preventive maintenance, spare part engineering, and structured equipment documentation.
Fluent Swedish and English, spoken and written.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis - apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7652284-1972097". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Skövde Resecentrum (visa karta
)
541 30 SKÖVDE Jobbnummer
9881164