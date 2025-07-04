Mechanical Engineer to Evolved Aerospace
EdZa AB / Datajobb / Linköping Visa alla datajobb i Linköping
2025-07-04
, Mjölby
, Åtvidaberg
, Finspång
, Motala
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos EdZa AB i Linköping
, Norrköping
, Örebro
, Jönköping
, Eskilstuna
eller i hela Sverige
Location: Linköping, Sweden Scope: Full-time
Want to build cutting-edge drones that make a real difference on the battlefield? Evolved Aerospace isn't just another tech company - they're fast, fearless, and already delivering life-saving UAS technology to Ukraine. With a bold mission to become Europe's leading defense tech company within five years, they're now looking for a mechanical engineer who's ready to roll up their sleeves and help build that future - one breakthrough at a time.
About Evolved Aerospace Evolved Aerospace is the Swedish branch of a fast-moving international defense tech group originally founded in the United States. With active operations in the US, Sweden, and Ukraine - and global partners across Europe, Asia, and South America - Evolved designs and delivers next-generation unmanned aerial systems (UAS) for defense and dual-use applications.
In just a short time, the Swedish team has gone from zero to battlefield impact. Their drones are already flying real missions, and the development cycles are measured in months - not years. It's the best of both worlds: startup agility meets serious defense-grade engineering. And they're just getting started.
Who We're Looking For We're looking for a senior mechanical engineer who combines strong technical skills with a hands-on, get-it-done mindset. You're a doer, someone who takes initiative, owns your work, and thrives in fast-paced, high-stakes environments. You enjoy solving tough problems, care about quality, and understand how your work fits into a bigger mission. Driven by purpose, not just process - that's who you are.
About the Role This is not a standard engineering job. At Evolved, you'll take part in building high-performance UAS from the ground up, from initial concept, mechanical design, structural optimization and material selection, to prototyping and testing. You'll be part of a small, expert team working across disciplines with speed, autonomy, and a strong sense of purpose. You'll:
Design and develop lightweight mechanical structures and aerodynamic components for UAS platforms
Optimize materials and construction for strength, performance, and manufacturability
Rapidly prototype, iterate, and test mechanical systems - both in the lab and in real flight conditions
Collaborate closely with electronics, avionics, and systems engineers to create fully integrated, mission-ready platforms
Contribute to everything from concept generation to hands-on validation and production readiness
Qualifications:
Degree in mechanical engineering, aerospace engineering, or a related technical field
At least 5 years of relevant experience in mechanical design and development
Proficiency in CAD software such as SolidWorks, CATIA, or Siemens NX
Strong understanding of structural analysis, strength calculations, and materials science
Experience designing for both prototyping and manufacturing
Genuine interest in aviation, drones, and defense technology
Excellent communication skills in English (Swedish is a bonus)
Why Join Evolved? Because you want to build something that matters. You want speed, ownership, and the chance to work with sharp people solving hard problems. At Evolved, you won't be a cog in a giant machine - you'll be part of the core team that's designing and deploying real systems for real missions.
They offer competitive salaries, wellness benefits, and a profit-sharing model where up to 15% of annual profit is distributed across the team. But more importantly? They offer purpose, autonomy, and a chance to grow like never before. If you're chasing comfort, this isn't your gig. But if you're driven by impact, innovation, and the thrill of getting tech into the air - you're in the right place.
We look forward to receiving your application! The recruitment process is managed by Ed:Za Group. If you have any questions regarding the position or the process, please don't hesitate to contact Tyra Nguyen at tyra.nguyen@edzagroup.se
. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-12-21 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare EdZa AB
(org.nr 559328-6411), https://edzagroup.se/ Arbetsplats
Ed:Za Kontakt
Tyra Nguyen tyra.nguyen@edzagroup.se +46 76 721 49 75 Jobbnummer
9417078