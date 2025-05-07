Mechanical Engineer
Professional Galaxy is looking for a Mechanical Engineer for a client in Västerås.
Mechanical Engineering encompasses a variety of engineering assignments such as planning, designing, and modifying machinery, equipment & products. The system aspect of Mechanical Engineering brings into it the more complex tasks of interactions between several and often complex components. It also coordinates activities internally and with other groups to effectively accomplish objectives requiring knowledge of associated functions and related engineering fields.
You use computers and selected programs for such matters as preparing reports and conducting analyses. You independently perform various engineering duties requiring the exercise of judgment and application of standard engineering principles and practices, towards set goals. Further you plan, conduct or coordinate a range of complex engineering activities encompassing one or more engineering disciplines. You also conduct or coordinate complex analyses, advanced technical studies and develop recommendations based on sound engineering practices and business considerations as well as potentially legal and other agency requirements.
Minimum requirements of education and experience
You have more than 6 years of work experience within the relevant field with a Bachelor or Masters degree or another technical degree with experience within relevant field. You also have good command of the English language. Ersättning
