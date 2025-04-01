Mechanical Engineer
Are you an experienced Mechanical Engineer looking for an exciting opportunity to contribute to a high-impact project at the forefront of scientific research? Nipromec Group is now seeking a skilled Mechanical Engineer to join our team in Lund, Sweden.
We are now looking for a Mechanical Engineer for a project in Lund, Sweden. You'll have the chance to join a leading international research facility that is one of the largest science and technology infrastructure projects currently underway. The facility features the most powerful linear proton accelerator ever constructed, with the ambitious vision of operating the world's most advanced neutron source. This initiative aims to facilitate groundbreaking scientific discoveries in areas such as materials science, energy, health, and environmental research, while addressing some of the most pressing societal challenges of our time.
The position is scheduled to start ASAP. The estimated duration of the project is 12 months with the possibility of extension. Please note that this job requires 100% presence on-site in the office in Lund, Sweden.
About the Role:
As a Mechanical Engineer you will be responsible for integrating components from partner facilities into the project's Master CAD model, ensuring the successful design and installation of complex mechanical systems. Working closely with a multidisciplinary team, you will oversee key aspects of CAD design, documentation, and quality inspections.
Key Responsibilities:
Component Integration: Incorporate components from external facilities into the Master CAD model, coordinating with departments and partners.
Design & Drafting: Generate and update detailed 2D and 3D CAD designs in CATIA V6, ensuring compliance with design standards and versioning protocols.
Assembly & Installation: Actively participate in system assembly, machine installation and relevant operations.
Technical Documentation: Produce, update, and review technical documentation, maintaining high standards in configuration management and design release.
Quality Control: Follow up on component manufacturing, monitor production performance, and conduct acceptance inspections to ensure quality and adherence to specifications.
What We're Looking For:
Education: Higher technical or university degree in Mechanical Engineering or a closely related field.
Experience: Minimum of 5 years in CAD mechanical design engineering, with at least 2 years specifically in CATIA. Experience with versioning, release management, and scientific facility environments is advantageous.
Skills: Knowledge of Geometric Dimensioning and Tolerancing, installation drawings, maintenance drawings, and technical documentation best practices. Engineering experience on any of the following technologies: vacuum, pressure, gas flow, magnetic field, low-frequency radiofrequency, high temperature, cryogenic, or electrical and electronics is considered an asset.
Language Skills: Fluent in English, both verbal and written. Additional languages are a plus.
Who You Are:
Self-Motivated: You proactively manage tasks, showing initiative and self-sufficiency in tackling challenges and optimizing designs.
Organized & Results-Oriented: You possess a structured, organized approach to work, effectively prioritizing tasks to meet project timelines and deliver high-quality results.
Big-Picture Thinker and Problem Solver: You see how each one issue may be a part of a much larger system. You produce practical, workable solutions to a range of problems.
Flexible & Collaborative: You adapt easily to changing priorities and collaborate well with diverse stakeholders to achieve shared project goals.
Excellent Communicator: You simplify complex technical information for diverse audiences, fostering clear and effective communication across technical and non-technical teams.
For more information, please contact Nipromec Group HR & Recruiting Administrator Rania Salman:
Email: rania.salman@nipromec.com
Phone: +46 (0)76-630 59 00
The position will be filled as soon as suitable candidate is found, so apply this position immediately. Please note that by applying you agree that your data is handled according to our recruitment register procedure.
About Us
Nipromec Group, founded in 2003, is an international consulting and engineering firm specializing in design and consulting services across a range of industries, with a strong focus on energy and construction. We have a well-established presence with offices in Rauma, Turku, Tampere, and Helsinki in Finland, as well as locations in Malmö, Sweden; Erlangen, Germany; and Bristol and London in the United Kingdom.
Finnish Nipromec Group consists of Nipromec Oy Ltd, Nipromec UK Ltd, N-Pro Resources Oy Ltd, Nipromec GmbH, Nipromec Sweden Ab, Nipromec EP and Nipromec Site Services units. Nipromec Group is audited and certified by Bureau Veritas and holds the ISO 9001/14001 and ISO 45001 certificates. 2023 Nipromec Group turnover was 22 million Euros. For more information please visit www.nipromec.com. Så ansöker du
