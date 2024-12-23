Mechanical Engineer
2024-12-23
Mechanical Design Engineer
A Snapshot of Your Day
As a Design Engineer at Structure & Layout, you will be a part of a highly collaborative team with contact areas to various parts of the company. In the department Structure & Layout you will be responsible for the installation of our products, both in our workshops and at the customer's site. You will work together with all the different disciplines within development & standards and compile the complete 3D product in our CAD system (NX).
Your work will differentiate between working in new development projects, helping in ongoing delivery projects, or serving as expertise for general questions regarding assembly both for our workshop and for the customer site.
Digitalization is something we focus on, and we strive to make our 3D product more efficient and useful in new areas. PMI, digital twin, AR/VR is some of the areas you will be able to contribute in.
How You'll Make an Impact
* Be a part of/lead the mechanical design and development of complex products, ensuring seamless integration across various interfaces.
* Utilize NX to create and manage 3D engineering data and drawings, maintaining a high standard of quality.
* Act as the "spider in the web," compiling and coordinating information from multiple disciplines to create cohesive solutions.
* Participate in development projects, ongoing sales projects, and address fault reports, contributing to continuous improvement and innovation.
* Collaborate with procurement and sub suppliers to develop good technical solutions, solve generic issues including root cause analyzes, finalize/update technical documentation
What You Bring
* Bachelor's or Master's degree in a relevant engineering field.
* A driven individual with a passion for coordinating information across various disciplines.
* Experience in 3D CAD, preferable NX.
* Good ability to work in a team, structured, take initiative and can prioritize your work.
* Proven track record of working on large, complex projects is highly valued.
* Fluent in English, with good communication skills.
About the Team
You will be a part of an open and dynamic workplace where flexible working hours, professional and personal development are high on the agenda. The department today consists of 17 engineers with various areas of responsibility.
Structure & Layout consists of two teams. You will belong in one of them and have a team lead that will plan the incoming projects and work.
Our Gas Services division offers Low-emission power generation through service and decarbonization. Zero or low emission power generation and all gas turbines under one roof, steam turbines and generators. Decarbonization opportunities through service offerings, modernization, and digitalization of the fleet.
We can offer you employment benefits such as: reduction of working hours, advance vacation, health care allowance and an eventual possibility to a flexible working place.
Who is Siemens Energy?
At Siemens Energy, we are more than just an energy technology company. With ~100,000 dedicated employees in more than 90 countries, we develop the energy systems of the future, ensuring that the growing energy demand of the global community is met reliably and sustainably. The technologies created in our research departments and factories drive the energy transition and provide the base for one sixth of the world's electricity generation.
