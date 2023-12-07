Mechanical Engineer
Minnovation International AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Skellefteå Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Skellefteå
2023-12-07
, Robertsfors
, Piteå
, Norsjö
, Vindeln
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Minnovation International AB i Skellefteå
, Järfälla
, Solna
, Stockholm
, Eskilstuna
eller i hela Sverige
Mechanical Engineer
Mechanical Engineer for Horizontal Belt Filter with Compression Blow Dehydrator:
Responsibilities
Review designs and supervise onsite operation of horizontal belt filter with compression blow dehydrator (HBFwCBD).
Prepare and maintain operational records of site observations, testing processes and checklists.
Outline procedures, norms, and details for writing the Operation Manual in view of mechanical engineer.
Monitor operation and usage of engineering tools adhering to project and operational guidelines.
Guide testing processes and motivate specialists to achieve desired results.
Assist with identification and redressal of operation and malfunction issues.
Propose improvement of equipment by observing operation
Assist in summarizing and updating operational records.
Execute and supervise dealings in accordance with operational guidelines and deadlines.
Keep abreast in planning strategies to achieve project completion with available resources.
Promote company standards by ensuring accuracy of systems results.
Participate actively in diverse operational aspects of project commissioning.
Train, inspire and manage operational staff.
Participate in and manage onsite operations.
Requirements
Minimum 5-year experience in engineering, procurement and construction for chemical plant with at least 3-year as Mechanical Engineer
Hands-on experience using design and calculation software.
Deep knowledge of operation and maintenance of process plant.
Understanding of plant engineering codes and safety standards.
Problem-solving abilities.
Ability to work well independently and in a team.
A related degree in process or mechanical engineering. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-22
E-post: resume@minnov.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Minnovation International AB
(org.nr 559097-9984) Jobbnummer
8313146