Mechanical Engineer
2023-07-15
Experts town AB is a small consultancy company that provides services to big players in automotive, telecom, locomotive and other such industries to develop great products.
We are looking for mechanical engineers to strengthen the engineering team. We can offer technical challenges as well as career development in our engineering organization.
We are located in Gothenburg.
Your role
Coordinate and lead the work within your area of responsibility and develop components and technical solutions to reach the objectives and secure the deliveries within the given time and budget.
Learn the development process for Active Parts and the design challenges.
Take lead in creating a new sustainable way of designing and working with our components.
Work with component design and integration and applying CAE tools in your development work.
Carry out project design based on the customer's requirement.
Help to grow the business and organization
Requirements
You have a BSc or MSc in Mechanical Engineering
Preferably you have some engineering experience
You are experienced in CAD or similar
Fluent in spoken and written English
Excellent technical understanding and analytical skills
In addition
Team player with good communication and cooperation skills
Well organized, highly motivated for the job and with an open attitude
You are proactive and take ownership
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-14
E-post: contact@expertstown.eu Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Experts Town AB
424 68 ANGERED Jobbnummer
