Mechanical Designer Lead
2024-12-20
Assignment description
For our client we are searching for a Mechanical Designer Lead who will be part of a Scrum team developing and maintaining a number of distribution equipment.The department works in cross functional teams including Automation engineers, Test engineers, Mechanical designers etc.
We expect you to provide efficient mechanical solutions to the development of dynamic functions. The team performs continuous improvements and new development on Tetra Pak Distribution Equipment e.g. cardboard packers, film wrappers etc.
If you have been working with filling machines and/or distributions equipment, you will be a perfect match for this assignment.
You will work as a mechanical designer lead where you in parallel will guide and mentor the team of mechanical designers as well as work in close collaboration with PO & other stakeholders to secure efficient deliveries according to the need and Tetra Pak standards.
Your daily tasks may include:
Design and calculation of functions in the equipment according to specifications
Lead and guidance of the team of mechanical designers
Testing, both physical and virtual, of designed functions
Estimation of development work: effort, cost and risks
Assisting assembly of functions
Troubleshooting when there are problems, both internally and potentially at customers
Required skills:
Creo
You should have a broad experience and interest of design, documentation and verification in a wide range of dynamic mechanical functions.
You are expected to take responsibility to drive activities or task from start to end
You have excellent collaboration skills and enjoys working with others
CAD Simulations
Preferred skills:
Tetra Pak design experience and especially within distribution equipment
Scrum way of working
Required skills:Mechanical Design Lead,Mechanical Design,CAD design, documentation and verification
Languages:Swedish(Proficient),English(Proficient)
Assignment period:13 Jan 2025 - 31 Jan 2026
