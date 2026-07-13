Mechanical designer
Siemens Energy AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Finspång Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Finspång
2026-07-13
, Norrköping
, Linköping
, Vingåker
, Katrineholm
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Siemens Energy AB i Finspång
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A Snapshot of Your Day
Do you want to help develop the next generation of gas turbines and contribute to a sustainable energy future?
As an R&D Mechanical Design Engineer within Combustion, you will be a member of our team, designing and developing components for combustors, burners and fuel manifolds. You will work on advanced designs exposed to extreme temperatures and dynamic loads, where your expertise is essential to ensure robustness, lifetime, and high performance.
You take full responsibility for your solution from design to installation by using tools such as the CAD tool NX and Teamcenter.
How You Will Make an Impact
Develop and optimize mechanical solutions for burners, combustors, and related components.
Create concepts, 3D models, and drawings in CAD (NX) and document technical solutions.
Choose material and production method for hot components.
Participate in development projects from idea to finished product, including design reviews and technical analyses.
Act as a technical contact for suppliers and our in-house workshop.
Support order design, service, and procurement with technical expertise.
Contribute to improving methods, processes, and standards within design.
What you bring
Master's degree or equivalent in Mechanical Engineering.
Experience and interest in mechanical design, preferably in high-temperature components or turbomachinery.
A self-driven problem solver who enjoys collaborating in cross-functional teams and communicates effectively.
Responsible, curious, structured, and eager to develop and learn, as well as share knowledge with others.
Solid knowledge of 3D CAD (NX is a plus) and understanding of strength calculations.
Fluent in English, both spoken and written; Swedish is an advantage.
Meritorious
Experience with gas turbines, welding, or additive manufacturing.
Knowledge of SAP and PLM systems.
About the team
You will join our Combustion Design team within R&D in Finspång. We are a skilled, dedicated, supportive, and international team of 12–15 people working on developing burners and combustors for gas turbines, focusing on high efficiency, low emissions, and future fuels such as hydrogen.
Our Gas Services division offers Low-emission power generation through service and decarbonization. Zero or low emission power generation and all gas turbines under one roof, steam turbines and generators. Decarbonization opportunities through service offerings, modernization, and digitalization of the fleet.
We can offer you employment benefits such as: reduction of working hours, advance vacation, health care allowance and an eventual possibility to a flexible working place.
Who is Siemens Energy?
At Siemens Energy, we are more than just an energy technology company. With ~100,000 dedicated employees in more than 90 countries, we develop the energy systems of the future, ensuring that the growing energy demand of the global community is met reliably and sustainably. The technologies created in our research departments and factories drive the energy transition and provide the base for one sixth of the world's electricity generation.
Our global team is committed to making sustainable, reliable, and affordable energy a reality by pushing the boundaries of what is possible. We uphold a 150-year legacy of innovation that encourages our search for people who will support our focus on decarbonization, new technologies, and energy transformation.
Find out how you can make a difference at Siemens Energy: https://www.siemens-energy.com/employeevideo
Our Commitment to Diversity
Lucky for us, we are not all the same. Through diversity, we generate power. We run on inclusion and our combined creative energy is fueled by over 130 nationalities. Siemens Energy celebrates character – no matter what ethnic background, gender, age, religion, identity, or disability. We energize society, all of society, and we do not discriminate based on our differences.
Application
Don't hesitate – apply via https://jobs.siemens-energy.com/en_US/jobs
, id nr 299733 not later than 2026-08-28.
Ongoing selection is applied, the role might be filled before last application date.
We refrain from all contact with staffing and recruitment companies, or advertising brokers.
Location: Finspång
Trade Union Representatives:
Unionen, unionen.finspang.se@siemens-energy.com
Sveriges Ingenjörer & SACO, asi.se@siemens-energy.com
Ledarna, Anders Fors, ledarnaklubbenseab@siemens-energy.com
IF Metall, Mikael Malmgren, mikael.malmgren@siemens-energy.com
#LI-NT1 Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "299733". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Siemens Energy AB
(org.nr 556606-6048)
612 83 FINSPAANG Arbetsplats
Finspaang Jobbnummer
10001860