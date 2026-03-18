Mechanical Designer
Avaron AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Oskarshamn Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Oskarshamn
2026-03-18
, Mönsterås
, Högsby
, Hultsfred
, Borgholm
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Oskarshamn
, Kalmar
, Eksjö
, Växjö
, Karlskrona
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy that matches your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
You will join a collaborative design team within the automotive industry, supporting the development of new production equipment for cab manufacturing. The assignment focuses mainly on assembly fixtures, while also offering the opportunity to contribute to solutions for other production areas. You will work in a technically driven environment with close collaboration across production, engineering, and related functions.
Job DescriptionDesign and develop mechanical solutions for production equipment, primarily assembly fixtures.
Support assembly workshops with fixture design, adaptations, and improvements.
Contribute to design work for areas such as logistics, press, body, and paint.
Collaborate with production, engineering, and other stakeholders to create functional and efficient solutions.
Work in CATIA V5 and manage design data in Enovia.
Participate in design reviews and continuous improvement activities.
RequirementsProven experience in mechanical design, preferably in production or manufacturing environments.
Experience working with CATIA V5.
Understanding of PLM systems, preferably Enovia.
Ability to design production equipment or fixtures.
Fluent communication skills in English.
Ability to complete a background check.
Nice to haveExperience from automotive or heavy industry.
Experience in fixture design for assembly lines.
Knowledge of production processes within manufacturing.
Experience working with cross-functional teams in industrial environments.
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis, so we recommend that you apply as soon as possible. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-25 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7413235-1901156". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Oskarshamn Station (visa karta
)
572 35 OSKARSHAMN Jobbnummer
9805962