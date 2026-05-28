Mechanical Design Engineer
Nipromec Sweden AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Lund Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Lund
2026-05-28
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Nipromec Sweden AB i Lund
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
Are you an experienced Mechanical Design Engineer with strong CAD expertise and a background in complex technical environments? We are now seeking a skilled Mechanical Design Engineer to support long-term mechanical engineering activities within a large international research facility based in Lund, Sweden.
We are looking for a Mechanical Design Engineer, in this role you will contribute to the design, integration, documentation and installation of mechanical systems and components, working closely with internal teams and external partners in a highly technical and evolving project environment.
The assignment is scheduled to start in as soon as possible and will run for 12 months, with the possibility of extension. The position is full-time (100%) and requires full on-site presence in Lund, Sweden.
About the Role
As a Mechanical Design Engineer, you will be involved in the full mechanical design lifecycle, from requirements and conceptual design to detailed manufacturing and installation documentation. You will work extensively in a 3D CAD environment, contribute to system integration and support manufacturing, assembly and installation activities on site. The role requires a structured, proactive engineer who can work both independently and collaboratively within a large-scale technical project.
Key Responsibilities:
Mechanical Design & Integration
Design and integrate mechanical components developed by external partners into a master CAD model.
Generate 3D models from 2D input, 2D drawings from 3D models, and both 2D and 3D designs from requirements input.
Produce and maintain conceptual, draft, detailed and manufacturing drawings and models using CATIA V6.
Documentation & Configuration
Generate, update and review 2D drawings and technical documentation.
Manage design maturity, versioning and release in a CAD and configuration-controlled environment.
Interact with and archive design data in an internal CAD management system.
Manufacturing, Installation & Site Support
Provide installation coordination on site and generate installation drawings and documentation.
Follow up manufacturing of components, monitor production performance and conduct engineering quality and acceptance inspections.
Participate directly in system assembly, machine installation and related operational activities in laboratories and assembly halls.
Engineering Review & Quality
Act as reviewer within the Mechanical Engineering discipline for drawings and engineering packages.
Review drawings in accordance with mechanical standardisation norms and applicable codes (e.g. GPS tolerancing, ISO standards).
Document and present work progress and results as required.
What We're Looking For:
Higher technical or university degree in Mechanical Engineering or a closely equivalent engineering discipline.
Solid knowledge of basic mechanical engineering principles.
Minimum 5 years of experience in mechanical design engineering.
Minimum 3 years of hands-on experience with CATIA.
Excellent written and spoken English is required. Knowledge of additional European languages is an advantage.
Experience with design maturity processes, versioning and formal release.
Experience with Geometric Dimensioning and Tolerancing (GD&T) and its application to production drawings.
Experience with maintenance and installation drawings is an asset.
Experience with technical documentation and configuration management is an asset.
Previous experience in a scientific or research facility is a bonus.
Experience designing mechanical equipment for accelerator, detector or similarly complex environments is an asset.
Engineering experience related to technologies such as vacuum, pressure, gas flow, radiation environments, cryogenics, high temperature, magnetic fields, RF, or electrical/electronics is considered an asset.
Who You Are
Self-Motivated & Proactive: Demonstrates initiative and is able to take ownership of tasks without constant supervision.
Structured & Result Oriented: Plans and prioritises work effectively, delivering high-quality results on time.
Adaptable & Flexible: Comfortable working in a dynamic project environment with changing priorities and requirements.
Communicative & Collaborative: Communicates clearly, follows technical direction from management and contributes constructively with proposed solutions.
Problem Solver: Understands how individual engineering tasks fit into larger systems and delivers pragmatic workable solutions.
For more information, please contact Nipromec Group HR & Recruiting Administrator Rania Salman.
Email: rania.salman@nipromec.com
The position will be filled as soon as suitable candidate is found, so apply this position immediately. Please note that by applying you agree that your data is handled according to our recruitment register procedure.
About Us:
Nipromec Group, founded in 2003, is an international consulting and engineering firm specializing in design and consulting services across a range of industries, with a strong focus on energy and construction. We have a well-established presence with offices in Rauma, Turku, Tampere, and Helsinki in Finland, as well as locations in Malmö, Sweden; Erlangen, Germany; and Bristol and London in the United Kingdom.
Finnish Nipromec Group consists of Nipromec Oy Ltd, Nipromec UK Ltd, N-Pro Resources Oy Ltd, Nipromec GmbH, Nipromec Sweden Ab, Nipromec EP and Nipromec Site Services units. Nipromec Group is audited and certified by Bureau Veritas and holds the ISO 9001/14001 and ISO 45001 certificates. 2023 Nipromec Group turnover was 22 million Euros. For more information please visit www.nipromec.com. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Nipromec Sweden AB
(org.nr 559282-9088) Jobbnummer
9934877