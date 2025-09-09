Mechanical Design Engineer

Odigo Consulting AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Lund
2025-09-09


To one of our customers in Lund we are looking for Mechanical Design Engineers.
Scope of the assignment
• Integrate components designed in our partner facilities and manage their integration into the Master CAD model -Participate directly in the system assembly, machine installation and relevant operations: Activities and work can take place on surface assembly halls (laboratories). -Generate, maintain and update 2D drawings in CATIA environment and interact/archive them in CHESS (the ESS in-house CAD management software tool). -Generate 2D design from 3D input. -Generate 3D model from 2D input. -Generate 2D and 3D from Requirements input. -Generation and updates of conceptual, draft, detailed and manufacturing 2D drawings (and 3D models) in CATIA V6.
• Produce, update and review technical documentation. -Provide installation coordination on site, Generate 2D installation drawings and documentation. -Follow-up manufacturing of components, monitor production performance and conduct engineering quality and acceptance inspections. -Document and present your work as appropriate. -Reviewer responsibility in the Mechanical Engineering discipline, drawings, and engineering packages. -Review 2D drawing according to mechanical standardization norms and codes for but not limited to GPS tolerancing, ISO, etc.
Required education background and professional experience
• Higher Technical or University engineering degree in mechanical engineering or other closely equivalent engineering degree -Knowledge of basic mechanical engineering -Minimum 5 years of CAD mechanical design engineering experience -Minimum 3 years of working experience in CATIA design -Experience with design maturity, versioning and release -Previous work experience in scientific facility is a bonus.
• Experience with Geometric Dimensioning and Tolerancing and its application to production drawings -Experience and knowledge of maintenance drawings and installation drawings (also industrial) will be an asset. -Experience and knowledge of technical documentation and configuration management will be an asset. -Relevant experience in designing mechanical apparatuses fulfilling specific needs for accelerator and detector environments will be an asset. -Engineering experience on any of the following technologies: radiation background, vacuum, pressure, gas flow, magnetic field, low-frequency radiofrequency, high temperature, cryogenic, or electrical and electronics will be considered an asset.

