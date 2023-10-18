Mechanical Design Engineer
We are looking for a dedicated Mechanical Design Engineer who is passionate about hardware development and design in all its forms.
About Us
Plejd is an innovative Swedish technology company that develops products and services for smart lighting and home automation. We consider ourselves an in-house full-stack company, with a prototype workshop/production, electronics mass production, and engineering, development, and production capabilities all under one roof. We are dedicated to making the electrician's everyday life easier by developing products and services that harness new technology in the right way.
We have a young and creative workplace that emphasizes freedom with responsibility in our daily work. We offer a creative workspace for those who enjoy constant challenges and learning new things. What you don't know, we'll teach you. The most important thing is that you're fearless when it comes to learning new things.
About the Position
As a design and product engineer, you'll have a broad role where you're involved from the idea stage to mass production. This means you're part of the project from the prototype stage to the manufacturing stage.
You'll be involved in designing, prototyping, 3D printing, constructing, and continuously ensuring that the components meet the requirements and standards set by production (DFM), customers and regulations.
You'll work with designing in various materials including designing products that are injection-molded, extruded (plastics), cast metal, stamped sheet metal or laser-cut.
About You
To be a great fit we believe you've completed some form of design education and have a strong interest in product development and mechanical engineering.
Ideally, you're CAD-agnostic but preferably like Solidworks.
We also think you have skills in modeling, simulation and an understanding of our final stage, namely manufacturing.
Finally, It also wouldn't hurt if you have an eye for detail and aesthetic considerations.
As we have employees of many nationalities in the company, you need to be able to speak and write English fluently.
PS. In this recruitment process, we use tests to assess candidates more objectively.
