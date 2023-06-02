Mechanical Design Engineer
2023-06-02
Take your next career step at ABB with a global team that is energizing the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future.
At ABB, we have the clear goal of driving diversity and inclusion across all dimensions: gender, LGBTQ+, abilities, ethnicity and generations. Together, we are embarking on a journey where each and every one of us, individually and collectively, welcomes and celebrates individual differences.
Join ABB and work in a team that is dedicated to creating a future where innovative digital technology allow greater access to cleaner energy.
The quality and innovation of the engineering in our products, systems and service offerings keeps our customers ahead. Developing solutions for our customers all over the world and working on our market-leading technologies will challenge and enrich your work and your mind.
At ABB Metallurgy we produce electromagnetic stirrers to the steel and aluminum industries. Primary customers are steel and aluminum plants.
As part of our team, you get to work with product development and design of electromagnetic stirrers for steel and aluminum. In this important role, you will be a key-player to enable a smooth project execution that fulfills the customer requirements.
Your responsibilities
Your task will be to develop technical solutions, function as technical sales support and work with production and manufacturing adaptation.
You have close contact with our own production, customers and subcontractors.
Making technical recommendations in the design, engineering, testing, installation, and commissioning phases of customer projects to ensure all actions are completed according to process requirements and standards.
Collaborating and networking with engineering colleagues, sharing best practice across different projects and disciplines.
Living ABB's core values of safety and integrity, which means taking responsibility for your own actions while caring for your colleagues and the business.
Your background
A B.Sc Mechanical Engineering or higher or similar field.
Preferably, more than 3 years of experience working as Mechanical design engineer.
Experience with 3D-modelling, knowledge of strength calculations.
Previous work with welded designs in stainless steel. Experience with working in Solidworks and Solidworks PDM.
Good knowledge of MS.
Speak and write fluently in both Swedish and English.
A high level of self-motivation, curiosity and desire to learn about new technologies.
A collaborative, solutions-oriented approach and strong communication skills.
More about us
Recruiting Manager Marcus Ekman, +4621 34 00 82, will answer your questions about the position. Union rep-resentatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Blomqvist, +4676-806 0011; Ledarna: Leif Öhrberg, +4672-464 4016; Unionen: Krista Andersson, +4670-644 0285. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Linda Lundstedt, +4621-32 51 94.
Is this the right role for you? Welcome to apply by June 18th.
Welcome to apply by June 18th.
