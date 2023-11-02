Material & Supply Manager (Infrastructure)
2023-11-02
We are looking for an Coordinator & Materials Manager that will be working with the supporting infrastructure for services to railway operators, industrial companies and local authorities.
This is an office based role in Hallsberg.
TASKS * You are responsible for scheduling and controlling the service and spare parts for the maintenance of rail vehicles * Purchasing and procurement of necessary materials, spare parts, consumables, etc. as well as services for day-to-day operations * You continuously coordinate with the fleet management and the service technicians for the operational planning of our service activities * You take care of master data maintenance and monitor the quality and safety level of the material and services * The issue of environmental management is also in your hands; You maintain the register of hazardous substances, monitor the implementation of the Ordinance on Hazardous Substances and all binding environmental and safety-related obligations
CANDIDATE REQUIREMENTS
Having worked in a previous specialist role for warehouse logistics, in metal or electrical trades or another suitable training * Relevant knowledge and experience in the field of warehouse logistics * Knowledge and experience in the maintenance of rail vehicles. * Independent, safety-conscious and solution-oriented way of working * Teamwork * Fluent German and good knowledge of English is required, other languages are an advantage Så ansöker du
