Material Handling Equipment (MHE) Technician
2025-05-07
WHAT YOU'LL DO
As an MHE Technician, you ensure stable day-to-day MHE operations in the DC and support improvement opportunities in alignment with Global MHE operation principles and standards.
Monitor automation and attend any visible disruption to the automation in a timely manner.
Support solving operational issues -implement first fixes (incl. communication with local Operations and MHE suppliers). And escalation, where needed, to stakeholders in the event of automation incident.
Effectively execute MHE improvement work, repairs and modifications to maximize operational excellence, quality and efficiency.
Compile accident reports and shift logs that can affect results, equipment and maintenance.
WHO YOU'LL WORK WITH
You will join a team of MHE technicians at H&M Distribution Centre (DC) in Eskilstuna, led by our MHE Technician teamleader Kalin Nedev. DC Eskilstuna is part of Logistic Region Europe.
WHO YOU ARE
We are looking for people with...
Understanding of mechatronics and functional split between MHE, Warehouse Control System (WCS) and Warehouse Management System (WMS).
Knowledge in mechatronics and automation.
Ability to understand and apply new system features/updates.
Agile mindset with a positive attitude to change and meaningful growth.
Inclusive and empathetic towards others whilst encouraging diversity.
Ability to understand your impact on others and contribute to the bigger picture.
Experience of working in logistics is a plus, but not a must.
Communication skills in both Swedish and English.
WHO WE ARE
H&M Group is a global company of strong fashion brands and ventures. Our goal is to prove that there is no compromise between exceptional design, affordable prices, and sustainable solutions. We want to liberate fashion for the many, and our customers are at the heart of every decision we make.
We are made up of thousands of passionate and talented colleagues united by our shared culture and values. Together, we want to use our power, our scale, and our knowledge to push the fashion industry towards a more inclusive and sustainable future.
At H&M, our Logistics network ensures a seamless, flexible, and swift distribution process, by delivering products to our stores and online customers, every single day. Working as part of a demand-driven, efficient, circular supply chain, our dynamic logistics teams are consciously committed to, and guided by our values. We work with scalable and innovative technical solutions, with our customer in mind. We don't just go with the flow- we manage it, together with our service-focused, competent, motivated teams around the world.
Simply put, our Logistics function ensures the right product arrives at the right place, at the right time, with the right quality and at the right cost within all channels- with the least possible impact on the environment.
The DC in Eskilstuna today consists of approximately 400 colleagues who take responsibility for the logistics operations and distribution of fashion items for our retail customers across Sweden, Norway and Iceland. During 2025, our operations will also include stores in Finland and Denmark. We are installing brand new automation to modernize our business in order to provide a future-proof logistics solution. The new equipment is supplied by the vendor Vanderlande and includes an ADAPTO shuttle system and Goods-to-Person pick stations.
WHY YOU'LL LOVE WORKING HERE
At H&M Group, we are proud to be a vibrant and welcoming company. We offer our employees attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe. All our employees receive a 25% staff discount usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program - HIP. You can read more about our H&M Incentive Program here.
This is a full-time position starting with a probationary period of 6 months. Collective agreement with Unionen. You will need to work a flexible work schedule that includes evenings and weekends. Start date during this spring or by agreement.
If you have any questions regarding the role, please contact MHE Technician teamleader Kalin Nedev, kalin.nedev@hm.com
or DC MHE Manager Tom Gyllhamn, tom.gyllhamn@hm.com
JOIN US
Our uniqueness comes from a combination of many things - our inclusive and collaborative culture, our strong values, and opportunities for growth. But most of all, it's our people who make us who we are. Take the next step in your career together with us. The journey starts here.
We also want to inform you about routines in the recruitment process, which means that all candidates in connection with a job offer are called to a drug and alcohol test. In addition, a job offer is only valid on the condition that a background check does not reveal any remarks in the criminal record.
We are committed to a recruitment process that is fair, equitable, and based on competency. We therefore kindly ask you to not attach a cover letter in your application.
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB
Svista Industriväg
633 62 ESKILSTUNA
H&M Group
